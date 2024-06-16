Katie Boulter beats Emma Raducanu to reach Nottingham Open final

Katie Boulter celebrates during her victory over Emma Raducanu at the Nottingham Open - PA/Mike Egerton

Emma Raducanu’s deepest run at a tournament for almost two years came to an exhausting end as Katie Boulter came back from a set down to knock her out of the Nottingham Open.

The British No 1 won through to the final in Nottingham after dominating the second day of a rain-delayed three-hour-and-13-minute-long tussle.

For Raducanu, it was the second-longest match of her career and hard though she fought she could not overcome a serve that became less and less reliable as the semi-final wore on.

Boulter, who prevailed 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, will play former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova in the final later this afternoon as she aims for back-to-back wins at the tournament.

💪 @katiecboulter gets the job done!



Katie prevails in the battle of the Brits to return to the #RothesayOpen final#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xnZWIYbFa1 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 16, 2024

Pliskova overcame France’s Diane Parry 6-4 in the deciding set in the first match on Centre Court after losing a first set tie-break.

A tense all-British semi-final lived up to the billing as Raducanu and Boulter went the distance after resuming their delayed semi-final in the Nottingham sunshine.

Conditions were starkly different to the gloaming in which the match had been halted for the players’ safety just before 8pm the previous evening after two slips from Raducanu in the first set tie-break.

Raducanu was wearing strapping around her left knee after her fall but it did not appear to hinder her movement.

Emma Raducanu is still continuing her comeback from injury - Getty Images/Nathan Stirk

It took both players a little time to get back to the standards of the previous evening and that was reflected back in a relatively subdued atmosphere courtside.

It took a searing backhand from Raducanu in the fourth game to perk the crowd up but the No 3 seed served her way out of trouble from deuce.

Boulter saw out the sixth game with a perfect lob after a captivating exchange at the net which Raducanu could only watch helplessly.

The British No 1 made her move in the next game, as Raducanu double faulted to hand her an important break.

Raducanu, struggling with her first serve, then blazed a backhand wide in her next service game to lose the set 6-3.

She was under pressure again in her next service game but escaped only for Boulter to strike in the sixth game, drawing Raducanu to the net where she put a difficult volley wide.

Raducanu hit back defiantly in the next game, breaking the Boulter serve for the first time in the match to love.

Boulter struck straight back with a searing backhand winner to break Raducanu again in the eighth game.

Boulter fought back from a set down to beat compatriot Raducanu - PA/Mike Egerton

But although the 21-year-old dug deep to break back, Boulter kept on coming and put away a big forehand with a roar of celebration to break for the third game running to take the match.

After winning in San Diego in March, Boulter can claim her second WTA title of the year later today.

Boulters beats Raducanu to win battle of the Brits to reach final: As it happened

03:55 PM BST

Katie Boulter reacts

"I'm just really happy to get through today, I'm proud of myself!"@katiecboulter after moving one step closer to defending her #RothesayOpen Nottingham title ✨ pic.twitter.com/AmWyAW1cUK — LTA (@the_LTA) June 16, 2024

03:55 PM BST

The winning moment

💪 @katiecboulter gets the job done!



Katie prevails in the battle of the Brits to return to the #RothesayOpen final#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xnZWIYbFa1 — LTA (@the_LTA) June 16, 2024

03:45 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 Boulter*

Flat forehand by Boulter drifts wide and Raducanu leads, 15-0. However, Boulter hits back with a big backhand down the line for the winner.

Second match point for Boutler when Raducanu flies her forehand wide. Aggressive tennis by Boulter and she finishes with a subline forehand. Game, set and match for Boulter!

Boulter books her place in the final and will play Karolina Pliskova for the Nottingham Open title.

Katie Boulter

03:40 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-6, 4-5 Boulter

A nervy set for both British players.

Some real problems for the British No 1 after back-to-back forehands give Raducanu three break points!

Raducanu is not letting this match go without a real fight! The next service game for the British No 6 will be critical if she wants to beat Boulter.

Emma Raducanu

03:32 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6, 3-5 Boulter*

Boulter shows no sign of letting up! As she wins the first point with a powerful forehand down the line. However, she goes wide in the next point and its 15 each.

A dominating point from Raducanu follows and an elegant backhand across the court is too much for Boulter. She finds the net again however and its 30-30 – can Raducanu find something here?

However, Boulter produces a sublime forehand down the line – which is too much for Raducanu and its advantage to the British No 1 – who seals the game.

03:24 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-6, 3-4 Boulter

Good improvisation from Raducanu who wins the point with a well-timed slice. However, Boulter pulls two points back to level this game at 30-30.

Raducanu plays a perfect drop-shot, she is turning to this shot more throughout this match, maybe a result of Boulter’s dominance from the baseline, 40-30.

03:20 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6, 2-4 Boulter*

Raducanu wins the first point of this game with a powerful forehand down the line. However, she finds the net in the next point though and it’s 15 each.

A dominating point from Boulter follows and an elegant forehand down the line is too much for Raducanu. She finds the net gain and its 30-30.

However, not quite as Raducanu goes long and then produces a double-fault, which takes it to deuce.

A real chance for Boulter here – her forehand proving too much for Raducanu and its advantage to the British No 1.

Another point for Boulter and its 4-2.

03:10 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-6, 2-3 Boulter

Boulter under a little bit of pressure here as she slips to 0-30. However, the British No 1 gets back into the game when Raducanu pushes a forehand long but faces two break points when her backhand is called long.

Raducanu wastes the first break point with a forehand return into the net. And Boulter saves the second when she takes charge of the point – with Raducanu’s defensive forehand flies wide.

Boulter’s first pump is on display, as she holds onto her serve.

03:02 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6, 2-2 Boulter*

Great hustle from Raducanu who comes out on top! She gets the ball back and Boulter races for the short ball and hits drop shot.

However, the British No 1 doesn’t do enough because Raducanu chases it down and flicks a nicely-time backhand for a winner, 30-15.

Then, Raducanu’s rasping forehand down the line is too hot for Boulter and she holds serve.

Emma Raducanu

02:56 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-6, 1-2 Boulter

Early stages of the third set – Boulter is looking comfortable here!

That has to be one of the shots of the day, as the British No 1 steers a backhand down the line with Raducanu going the other way, 30-15.

Boulter bangs in another first serve with the ball flying away for another ace. Gutsy play by Boulter!

02:53 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6, 1-1 Boulter*

Raducanu responds to a backhand winner by Boulter with an ace, 30-30. A serve into the body finds the line and Boulter nets her return.

A brilliant response from Raducanu – who is facing a stern test in Nottingham!

02:48 PM BST

Third set: Raducanu* 7-6, 3-6, 0-1 Boulter

Here we go – a one set shoot-out to see who goes through to the final.

The final set begins with a perfect swerving first serve down the T by Boulter is an ace, 0-15.

Then a flat forehand by Raducanu drifts wide and Boulter leads, 0-30.

But a backhand into the net by Boulter opens the door slightly for Raducanu 15-30. However, Boulter responds to the pressure, with two aces seeing out the game.

02:36 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-6 Boulter*

Shot of the day from Boulter as she steers a backhand down the line with Raducanu going the other way, 30-15.

Raducanu is struggling with her ball toss as the wind picks up at Nottingham. Boulter gets a look at a second serve and drills backhand return which is too hot for Raducanu, break point.

Saved by Raducanu with a timely first serve. Big serve by Raducanu snuffs out another break point for Boulter, who has lifted her game at this stage of the match.

The British No 1 has created so many openings for herself with the power she possesses in her game – at times Raducanu is struggling to cope with it.

Second set to Boulter.

Katie Boulter

02:29 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-5 Boulter

Love hold for Boulter – as she continues to look calm and composed on her serve!

Boulter is looking odds on to take the match to a deciding set after backing up that break with a convincing hold to move within one game of levelling it.

02:26 PM BST

Tense atmosphere on Centre Court

There’s a strange sort of atmosphere around this game as if the crowd are waiting for something to happen and one of the two to make their move.

It’s tense on Centre Court.

02:25 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-4 Boulter*

Raducanu under a little bit of pressure here as she slips to 0-30 with a double fault. However, she gets back into the game when Boulter pushes a forehand long.

Then Raducanu faces two break points, when her forehand is long. However, Boulter wastes the first break point opportunity with a backhand return into the net.

And Raducanu saves the second when she takes charge of the point, with a rasping forehand.

However, Boulter secures the game with a sublime backhand down the line.

Great hustle from both players but Boulter comes out on top!

Katie Boulter - PA/Mike Egerton

02:13 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 3-2 Boulter

Boulter is showing brilliant power and placement – as she continues to look very composed on her serve at the moment, as she moves 40-15.

Now the pressure is ramping up!

02:09 PM BST

Weather update from our man on the ground

It is quite blustery around Centre Court which may explain the sporadic problems both players are having with their toss.

No sign of rain clouds though which is a blessing after what has been a cursed weather week at the tournament.

02:08 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 3-2 Boulter*

No blinking at all from Raducanu, who serves her way to a routine hold.

No inroads at all for Boulter, with Raducanu slicing a delightful slice past the British No 1 at the net to complete victory in the game.

02:06 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6, 2-2 Boulter

Boulter looks in trouble, as she slips to 0-15 with a double fault.

However, Boulter gets back into the game after sending a cracking serve out wide and then putting away a winner.

Wow, what an incredible backhand by Raducanu which catches the angle of the tramline and baseline.

01:57 PM BST

Raducanu 7-6, 2-1 Boulter*

Serve is king at the moment as Raducanu holds to love quickly.

Her slightly tweaked serve has started very strongly here, as she takes the early lead at Nottingham.

01:55 PM BST

Raducanu* 7-6,1-1 Boulter

Back to back aces from Boulter takes her to 40-15.

Both players have started solidly without taking control and dominating.

01:53 PM BST

‘The support is split pretty evenly’

Emma Raducanu is wearing strapping around her left knee after her fall last night but she seems to be moving easily enough on Centre Court.

The first cry of ‘Come on Emma’ from the crowd as she rises from her chair for the second game but the support is split pretty evenly.

01:52 PM BST

Second Set: Emma Raducanu 7-6, 1-0 Katie Boulter* (*denotes next server)

Raducanu is under pressure from the start here as she slips to 0-15 with a double fault.

However, she gets back into the game when Boulter pushes a backhand long.

Raducanu getting into her rhythm now, as she takes charge of the point, moving Boulter left then right before Boulter’s forehand flies wide.

01:46 PM BST

Here we go!

After a lot of delays due to rain, we are about to get underway in Nottingham in what should be a fascinating match.

01:45 PM BST

Raducanu rejects Olympic wildcard

If you are just joining us, we can bring you news that Emma Raducanu has turned down the chance to play for Great Britain at this summer’s Olympics.

Andy Murray, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, will compete in Paris.

The 2021 US Open champion is only just returning to tennis action after surgery on her wrists and ankle last year.

There’s more details on this story here.

01:43 PM BST

Karolina Pliskova reaches the final

Karolina Pliskova is through to the final after edging out Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-7,6-1,6-4.

She’ll play either wildcard Emma Raducanu or No 3 seed Katie Boulter for the title.

The two British stars will resume their semi-final match shortly.

Stay with us for the latest updates!

Karolina Pliskova edged out Diane Parry to reach the Nottingham Open final - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

01:37 PM BST

The Battle of Britain semi-final resumes!

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will resume their Nottingham Open semi-final on Sunday after bad light disrupted an enthralling battle of Britain on Saturday night.

The pair spent most of the day waiting to get on court after rain caused havoc with the schedule, but after finally getting started just after 6.30pm they could only manage one set before darkness set in.

It was Raducanu who edged in front via a marathon tiebreak, winning 7-6 (13) in 79 minutes, to leave her one set away from a first final since her 2021 US Open success.

The 21-year-old went toe-to-toe with Boulter, who is the defending champion at her home tournament and in the top 30 of the world rankings.

Both saved break points in the middle of the opening set and it soon became apparent it would be decided by a tiebreak.

No one could have predicted just how tense the decider would be, though.

It looked bad for Raducanu as at 3-1 down she slipped and jarred her left knee, initially calling for the physio.

However, she stood down the medical attention and went on to win the next three points.

It swung both ways in an enthralling 10-minute period where both players wasted set points.

Raducanu eventually took her sixth as she punished Boulter’s second serve to finish at the net.

Referee Jane Harvet immediately came on to court and play was suspended due to bad light.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.