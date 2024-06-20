Katie Archibald To Miss 2024 Paris Olympics After Freak Accident

Instagram | Katie Archibald

Weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, British cyclist Katie Archibald has announced that she will not be able to compete in the Paris Olympics due to a freak accident that resulted in a broken leg.

The 30-year-old told her fans that she suffered a double leg break, dislocated her ankle, and ripped several of her ligaments after she tripped over a garden step.

After suffering the freak garden accident, Katie Archibald will now miss the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Sharing The Devastating News

On Thursday, June 20, Archibald shared the unfortunate news on her Instagram page.

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," she wrote alongside a selfie of her in a hospital gown. "That was on Tuesday, and since then, I've been in full princess mode (assuming it took a full team of A&E doctors and nurses to get Cinderella's foot back in line with the slipper.)"

Katie Archibald Had Surgery

"Had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments," she continued. "Then, hopefully, this afternoon, I'll be going home (wearing a more high-tech boot than the one in my hot dog's pic). A hundred thank yous for the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary."

She then apologized to her Olympic team for being unable to compete with them. "A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me. I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)," she wrote.

"Might be back with more updates, might be gone from the socials for a bit - TBC. Ciao for now," she concluded.

Sports Fans Wish Katie A Speedy Recovery

After hearing the news, many of her fans flooded the comments section, wishing the Olympian nothing but the best.

"Oh Katie… I’m so sorry. What an absolute kick in the teeth. Get well soon and rest up," one user wrote.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Katie," another said as a third commented, "sending all our love and speedy healing vibes."

"Oh, Katie, so sorry to read this," one Instagram user said. "Wishing you a good recovery and time to process this. Sending you our love and best wishes xx."

British Cycling Releases A Statement

Following the news, British Cycling confirmed that professionals advised her not to compete.

"Earlier this week, Katie Archibald had an accident at home which has resulted in a broken ankle, which she has since had surgery on. Following medical advice, this unfortunately means that Katie will be unable to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games," they wrote in a statement.

"We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the statement added. "Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."

Sports Fans Are Devastated

The news hit sports fans hard as they continued to share their disappointment on social media. "Brutal this. Katie is a role model on her bike, and has faced epic personal tragedy off the bike - with incredible outward resilience and dignity. She so deserved a glorious Olympics in Paris representing TeamGB," one X user wrote.

"I'm sure the whole cycling community wishes Katie well - she's had such a tough time and it's so horrible that she's had more misfortune. I'm so pleased to hear that she has support," another said.

A third expressed, "Gutted for Katie. Such bad luck. She's an amazing competitor. Hope to see her back competing in future."

The Blast has reached out to Katie Archibald's rep for comment.