Katie Archibald leads Great Britain to team pursuit world title

Great Britain's Katie Archibald, Anna Morris, Elinor Baker, Megan Barker and Josie Knight celebrate on the podium (left to right) - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Katie Archibald inspired Great Britain’s women’s team pursuit to their first world title in almost a decade to lay down a marker less than a year out from next year’s Paris Olympics.

As the figurehead of the squad, Archibald led the pack from the start, setting a blistering pace that the New Zealanders simply could not match before breaking off to leave Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris to stop the clock in 4:08.77 and celebrate their first victory in the event since 2014.

As Archibald slowed her pace around the wooden boards of the velodrome, it felt as if the whole of Glasgow had risen to their feet to applaud their sporting heroine, aware of how poignant this victory must have felt.

Not only had the two-time Olympian won her fifth world title in her home city, but it was her first since the death of her partner Rab Wardell, the former Scottish mountain bike champion, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep last year.

“She’s phenomenal. She’s my housemate, so I see her ups and downs every day,” said team-mate Knight. “She’s had a really tough couple of weeks. I know her prep hasn’t gone how she’s wanted and she’s the absolute hero of this team. I’ve tried to step up and take that role on. She’s just phenomenal. We all stepped up and we’re world champions.”

"Wow!" 😮‍💨



A phenomenal perfomance from Great Britain to claim gold in the Women Elite Team Pursuit! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ouF30it4x6 — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 5, 2023

Archibald spoke movingly about Wardall’s passing in the build-up to these championships, having opened up in a raw interview with Telegraph Sport last week.

But under the velodrome lights, the 29-year-old, who will be competing in the omnium and elimination race later this week, kept a lid on her emotions. “It is all coming out, this is the event,” she told BBC Sport. “Someone was talking about imposter syndrome the other day and you almost have it the other way round, we almost see ourselves as the best in the world. But we have not been on the top step since 2014, so to have that feeling validated, it feels good!”

By the penultimate lap, after Archibald had bowed out and left the cavaliers to carry it home, Britain had New Zealand within their sights.

This was a statement victory from Britain’s team of female pursuiters. It was an opportunity to lay the foundations ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics and they did just that, cruising to victory by more than four seconds to get something of a monkey off their backs.

“Every year we wanted it as much as we did this year, and it never really panned out, it’s really hard to get four or five of you in that peak form and condition at the same time, all firing,” said Barker. “So to do it as a home world championship, it feels pretty phenomenal.”

Britain's Josie Knight (L) embraces Katie Archibald (R) after their win over New Zealand - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

It was a particularly special victory for Barker, who marked her sixth world title and her first since becoming a mum, having given birth to son Nico in 2021. “I didn’t ever think I’d be here in 18 months and that’s the fastest I’ve ever gone in 12 years of focusing on being a team pursuiter,” added Barker. “Now I’m a mum, a road rider and a team pursuiter and it’s gone better than ever. It’s quite freeing.”

The medals continued to flow for Britain on the third day of the championships, as Charlie took a shock men’s mountain bike downhill gold on the Nevis Range in Fort William.

Elsewhere, there was British one-two in the C3 men’s scratch race, where Jaco van Gass took his second rainbow jersey in as many nights after triumphing in the men’s C3 1km time trial the day previous, with Finlay Graham claiming silver.

Para-cyclist Sam Ruddock defended his world title in the MC1 kilometre time trial and Cat Ferguson took silver in the women’s junior road race.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.