Katie Archibald interview: How takeaways and films helped bounce back from World Championship disaster

To describe the recent track world championships in Poland as a huge disappointment from a British perspective would be a trifle harsh. But it must be said it did feel that way at times.

If there is a memory which sticks in the mind, it is not Elinor Barker storming to scratch race gold on the opening night, but her team-mate Katie Archibald in floods of tears, warming down after a crash in the omnium points race, her left elbow swollen to the size of an egg, berating herself for having thrown her opportunity “down the s------”.

It seemed to sum up the general air of anxiety 18 months out from the Tokyo Games.

Happily, Archibald is feeling more positive now. Or at least she says she is. A few nights at home “ordering takeaways and watching films” with her brother John - who came to stay for a few days after he also endured a frustrating time in Pruszkow - put her in a better frame of mind. She spent the weekend winning the overall classification at the new Six Day event in Manchester, where she appeared to be having a ball. On the day we speak she is in Edinburgh launching a new road race, the Women’s Tour of Scotland, which will take place over three days in August. Archibald says she feels proud to be part of a sport which is arguably pushing the women’s side of it better than any other country in the world.

It is heartening to hear that, because pride was not an emotion Archibald appeared to be experiencing much of in Poland, unless it was of the wounded variety. Among the many stinging criticisms the Scottish rider levelled at herself in the wake of her crash were that she had been “ungraceful, inattentive and dishonest” in her execution of her pre-race strategy. She wondered out loud whether she would ever be given the chance again.

It was an extraordinary outburst, all the more so because Archibald had only been parachuted in to ride the omnium at the last minute, Laura Kenny having pulled out on the morning of the race complaining of illness. She could not have been expected to have been at her best. Besides, having won pretty much everything there is to win on the track in the last three years - including the world omnium title in 2017 - the Scot has already shown what she can do.

Archibald’s wobble was perhaps instructive, though. The pressure being placed on Britain’s track athletes - in particular the women’s endurance riders, who have been churning out gold medals at world and Olympic level for years now - is probably as high as it’s ever been. Archibald, fresh from her crash, was simply unable to control her emotions. The 25-year-old actually failed a concussion test the following morning, which was the official reason given for her withdrawal.

While she wrote in her Cycling Weekly column that her chances of retaining selection “had already slimmed” before she saw the doctor, it is perhaps little wonder they pulled her. The recent suicide of American rider Kelly Catlin - in part due to the after-effects of concussion, according to Catlin’s parents - was a stark reminder that you take no chances with head injuries.

Either way, Archibald admits her reaction was extreme. “The reason I failed [the test] is because for about 15 hours I couldn't stop crying,” she says. “I was fine with the rest of it; counting backwards. memorising items and so on. So that was another frustrating thing. I felt [the opportunity to ride the Madison] was being pulled away because of those emotions.”

Interestingly, Archibald says she prefers not to use a sports psychologist during tough periods. Laura Kenny recently called on British Cycling to learn from Catlin’s death; to make sure it is providing adequate mental health support and British Cycling does employ two full-time psychologists, one of whom, Rich Hampson, was credited by Elinor Barker with getting her career back on track after a difficult period last year.

But Archibald says that, from personal experience, she prefers to sort things out for herself wherever possible.

“Each to their own,” she says. “Rich is a lovely guy. And I don't want to be the kind of person who writes off sports psychology. I'm not that person. But I can tell that I do have an instinctive scepticism [towards it].

“My paranoia stems from the idea, I guess, that if you label something, you kind of categorise yourself. ‘This is my weakness’, ’I’m the person who loses my chill on race day’. Or whatever.

“I'm a big believer in ignoring problems a lot of the time… I can tell just saying that sentence out loud that that's probably terrible advice! But it works for me. I've kind of tried in the past where you unburden a lot of stuff and all it's done is to make me very aware of all of my issues. But in saying that, the support we have through British Cycling, whether in nutrition or physiology or physiotherapy, is fantastic. And so I do not want to be as sensationalist as to say “I do not want to work with a psychologist’. If it's to my advantage, if it’s there, then I should make use of it.”

However she goes about it, Archibald says she is trying to achieve a balance of sorts. There is, she admits, not much she can do about feeling gloomy when things go badly. So she tries to ensure that she enjoys the ups as much as she despairs about the downs.

“Things tend to become so much more visceral in a loss than they do in a win,” she notes. “What I really try to do is to make sure that if I'm ripping myself to pieces when things go badly, that I make sure I'm also capable of getting [as] emotional when things go well. That's what I'm looking for I guess. At some point in the next 12 months, or maybe next 16, that I can be feeling these same things… ripping myself apart. But with joy.”

The inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland takes place on August 9-11