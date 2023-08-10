Katie Archibald: Anxiety has been building. You feel you are going to be trotted out for slaughter

Katie Archibald finished fourth in the points race at the UCI World Championships - AFP/Oli Scarff

An emotionally-drained Katie Archibald admitted she had “struggled with the pressure” after being edged out of the medals in the omnium on the final night of track cycling at the UCI World Championships.

Archibald, 29, has been shepherded into the spotlight for much of these championships following the death of her partner, Rab Wardell, the former Scottish mountain bike champion, a year ago.

The Glasgow rider was sitting in eighth heading into the decisive points race and was on the cusp of taking bronze, but saw her hope of a bronze fade after Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky launched an attack in the last crucial lap, with the USA’s Jennifer Valente taking gold, on 145 points ahead of Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen.

“It’s nice to at least finish in a race where I feel like I’ve given it my all,” Archibald told the BBC. “I’ve had this anxiety building since May, really, feeling like you’re going to be trotted out for slaughter.

“I thought once I got racing that maybe it would be okay, but the scratch race didn’t go to plan, the tempo went so far from what I wanted it, then I made a massive mistake in the elimination race – a passive mistake, which is more frustrating.

“I came off so low after the elimination but the pressure was gone then. I was at the bottom of the pack. I’ve struggled with the pressure.”

Stephen Park, British Cycling’s performance director, paid tribute to local heroine Archibald, who last week claimed gold in the team pursuit, for the huge resilience she had shown by returning to the track. “Everyone is incredibly proud of the journey she’s come on,” said Park. “This is just one step as she continues to grow, as she continues to grieve and hopefully she continues towards Paris and LA. She’s a stand-out character.”

There was, by contrast, a happier denouement for youngster Emma Finucane, who confirmed the future of British female sprinting is shining brightly after claiming her maiden world title.

Emma Finucane, 20, won a World Championship gold medal in the Women Elite Sprint - PA/Tim Goode

The 20-year-old announced herself as one of the sport’s breakout stars on the track with a sparkling performance in the sprint to add yet another gold to Great Britain’s medal tally in Glasgow.

The Welsh rider was part of the British team who claimed team sprint silver before crashing out in her keirin quarter-final last week, but it was third time lucky as she required only two of the three match sprints to oust Germany’s Lea Freidrich.

“Everything happens for a reason and I think this was meant to happen for me. It’s super special, I can’t believe it,” said an ecstatic Finucane, who admitted she had channelled the frustration from her keirin misery into fuel for gold.

“I used it as motivation to give everything and show everyone I could do it. Sprinting over three days is really long so you really have to focus for a long time, but I definitely set my mindset. I knew I could.”

Elsewhere, Jack Carlin and Will Perrett were fifth in the keirin and points race respectively. Britain topped both medal tables, with five gold, three silver and one bronze in the able-bodied category and a glittering haul of 30 para-cycling medals.

