Katie Allmaras sprinting on the track and the diamond

Apr. 10—CARRINGTON, N.D. — While there are many athletes around the state who play multiple sports, not many petition their school to create a new co-op in order for them to play a sport.

This season, Carrington High School will be co-oping with New Rockford-Sheyenne to allow senior Katie Allmaras to play for the Carrington softball team.

"I'm so excited," Allmaras said. "I was so happy when I got the news that the co-op went through and the state approved it. It was one of the best things I probably ever heard because I've been wanting it for a while."

While he said he did not have a huge role in the co-op coming into existence, Cardinals head coach Brady Smith said he welcomes Allmaras onto his team with open arms.

"I obviously got a decision in it and just knowing who Katie was from other sports, she's a heck of an athlete and thought for sure she would benefit the softball program," Smith said.

Allmaras is also running for the New Rockford-Sheyenne track and field team. The New Rockford senior is playing first base and outfield for the softball team and running in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 relays, the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and throwing the javelin.

Allmaras said she has been playing softball since she was 11 years old. Since the Rockets do not have a softball team, Allmaras said she has not played high school softball before, instead playing for various summer teams over the years including the Jamestown Outlaws. Allmaras said she wanted to get into the sport because she enjoyed baseball and it gave her something to do in the summer. Allmaras said it has helped her to learn from multiple different coaches over the years.

"I've always liked track a lot," Allmaras said. "So staying out of track really was never an option I knew I had to do track. But, now that we got the co-op for softball, I knew I really wanted to do softball too because I love that sport as well. I decided, 'why not do both.' It's definitely doable and I have coaches that will work with me, both schedules. So I just did both."

Smith said he works to organize his practices around Allmaras' schedule and stays after to help her if she needs it.

Allmaras said she wants to improve upon her hitting this softball season. Softball and track are not the only sports that the senior has participated in as she also plays for the Rockets basketball team. After the Rockets basketball season ended on Feb. 19, Allmaras said she and her fellow runners did not have a lot of time off before jumping into track. Smith said that Allmaras told him she occasionally has track practice in the mornings and then comes to softball after school.

Allmaras said the biggest challenge of doing both sports is balancing her time with both teams and choosing which practices and events to go to. Allmaras said the biggest skill that translates from one sport to the other is her speed. Allmaras said her goal for track season is to make it back to the State B Track and Field Meet. She said she also wants to make it to the state tournament as a softball player.

While she is the only Rocket on the Cardinals softball team, Smith said she is not the only dual-sport athlete. He said she is one of four track and softball athletes this year alongside Isabel Wendel, Maara Kutz and Brooklyn Knudson. As a result, Smith said he works with his track athletes including Wendel and Allmaras.

"So Katie normally, she'll play first base for us and Isabel Wendel, she's our other track star, who'll be our catcher," Smith said. "So I try to organize our track practices where those two can stay later and work on bunting, bunt defense, bunt defense is a big one, throw downs from first, Isabel blocking balls in the dirt, those individual position breakdowns that are important."

One of the unique aspects of the new co-op for Allmaras is that the Rockets and Cardinals are usually rivals in sports.

"It's not bad (being the only Rocket on the Cardinals), you get a little crap here and there from people because Carrington's the rival," Allmaras said. "But it's not bad, both coaches work around both schedules for track and softball, which has been really nice. They both understand that there's two teams to commit to."

Although she is the only senior on the Cardinals, Allmaras said she does not feel a tremendous pressure to lead. Smith said his team looks to Allmaras as the only senior to lead.

"I don't really feel that pressured, with track I'm not always there constantly all the time," Allmaras said. There's a lot of juniors and a lot of the younger girls look up to them too. I even look to the juniors because it's my first year doing spring ball, so I even look up to the juniors and coaches too."

The two schools are only 16.6 miles from each other, which allows Allmaras to go to both practices if time allows. Allmaras said she has been able to balance both sports thanks the help of her coaches staying flexible.

"I talk to both coaches and usually my softball coach will say, 'if I was you I'd just go to track' ... We haven't had a day yet where it's lined up to be both, Tuesday is the first day and my softball coach said, 'if I were you I would just go to track.' because it's a non-region game so non-region games don't really matter as much," Allmaras said. "It's just communicate with both coaches, communication is the biggest thing."

One of the things that Allmaras said has helped her keep up with her school work and playing two sports is the fact that she is a second-semester senior so her class load is less time-consuming than previous semesters.

Despite being in both sports in the same season, Allmaras will only have to decide what event to miss once this season as both teams opened their season on Tuesday, April 9.

Allmaras said she would encourage her younger teammates to play two sports in the same season.

"I would say definitely do it, you only have six years of your junior high, high school career so you should make the most of it, and do everything that you want to because you'll never have the chance to do it again," Allmaras said.

Allmaras said she is going to Lake Region State College next year and is hoping to join their softball team.