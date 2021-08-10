Kathy Hochul to become New York's first female governor

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) will be sworn in as governor once Andrew Cuomo's resignation goes into effect in 14 days.

Why it matters: Hochul will become the first woman to serve as governor of New York and will serve out the rest of Cuomo's term until the 2022 midterms.

The big picture: Donors have been encouraging Hochul to run for governor since an independent investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including some of his employees, in violation of state and federal law.

She had already been seeking advice on first steps in office, including which Cuomo officials to keep, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

What they're saying: "Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless," Cuomo said in remarks announcing his resignation on Tuesday.

"We have a lot going on on. I'm very worried about the delta variant, and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly, and my resignation will be effective in 14 days," he added.

