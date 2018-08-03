Katherine Legge to make NASCAR debut in second tier Xfinity series

Sportscar racer Legge to make NASCAR debut

Sportscar driver Katherine Legge will make her debut in NASCAR's second tier Xfinity series at Mid-Ohio later this month.

Former Champ Car/IndyCar and DTM and racer Legge, who will also contest the road course race at Road America on August 25, will drive a Chevrolet Camaro run by the JD Motorsports team.

Her deal has primarily been backed by Airtec, a Maryland-based aviation and technology integration company.

"To say that I'm looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can't thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity," said Legge.

"Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I'm eager to take on the challenge.

"Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at JD Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.

"Making my Xfinity Series debut will be a huge challenge. These cars are very different from what I'm used to driving in open-wheel and sports car racing, but I've built my career on diversity and going where opportunities take me.

"I hope to learn as much as I can at Mid-Ohio, and then apply that knowledge a couple of weeks later at Road America."

Sportscar racer Legge to make NASCAR debut

Legge currently competes in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with the Michael Shank Racing Acura programme.

She will also drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the new Jaguar I-PACE eTrophy Series, a part of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Ross Chastain recently secured JD Motorsports' best finish of the season with a fourth at Iowa last weekend.