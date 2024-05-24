Katherine Legge Gives Her Secret to Success in Empowering Pep Talk: 'Believe in Yourself First'

"Show yourself what you're capable of and everybody else," says Legge

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Katherine Legge at the Atlanta Braves and the Cleveland Guardians game in April 2024

Katherine Legge knows the road to success begins with self-love.

The racecar driver, 43, teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics and PEOPLE to empower others to reach their fullest potential in a new pep talk.

"You are capable of doing the hard things. You're capable of doing the right things. And you have to believe in yourself first, and then you can go and uplift others too," says Legge, whose car in the upcoming Indy 500 is sponsored by the beauty brand.

As she applies some of e.l.f.'s products (including the Holy Hydration! face cream and Glow Reviver lip oil), Legge explains that looking and feeling good about herself has allowed her to perform better on the race track.

"So even when we're traveling at 230 miles an hour, we can still feel good about ourselves. I may be the only woman in the Indy 500, but I'm not the only woman in the driver scene," she says.

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Katherine Legge poses with her race car

"I am so lucky that e.l.f. has empowered me to live my dream, and they can empower you to be the best version of yourself, too," continues Legge. "So go out there, get in the race, show yourself what you're capable of and everybody else."

It's no surprise that Legge is focused on becoming the best version of herself, as she's scheduled to compete in the upcoming Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26, making it her fourth appearance in the big event.

After qualifying for the race last weekend, Legge shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, " Rolling off 31st in our pretty in pink @elfcosmetics @hondaracing_us @dalecoyneracing machine.

T’was a stressful day but we collectively (as a team) put her in the field. Onto our race setup now to find some speed and security!… Proud of team mate @nolansiegel for not leaving anything on the table and driving every ounce of speed out of his car. He’s got a bright future ahead 🫶🏼"

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Katherine Legge during a May 2023 race

While speaking to PEOPLE about her career last May, Legge said she hopes to continue inspiring a new generation of women.

"I'm a normal person following my dreams, just like anybody else is, right? My dreams are a bit different, maybe, to a lot of people," she said. "But in the same vein, I'm out here trying to do the best job that I can do regardless of gender and regardless of all the other stuff."

