Katelynn Gaumer wins National Marbles Tournament

Jun. 20—WILDWOOD, N.J. — Cumberland's Katelynn Gaumer became a National Marbles Tournament champion Thursday.

Gaumer beat Violet Rossi of Roxborough, Pennsylvania, in the girls division at the 101st National Marbles Tournament.

Gaumer is Cumberland's first female champion since 1991, and the city's 10th champion.

"Katelynn has been practicing consistently for about three months, several hours a day," said Renee Truly, Cumberland Marbles Program coordinator and head coach.

"(Gaumer) really put in the work and it really showed when she was shooting in the ring," Truly said. "She had her eye on winning the tournament for the last two years and when she puts her mind to something she works until her goal is achieved. I'm very proud of her and her commitment."

Gaumer, 13, will attend Allegany High School this fall.

For the boys competition, Myles Lacy from Clay County, Tennessee, won over Nate Garcia of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Background

The national tournament awards two champions and two sportsmanship winners with college scholarships each year.

The "mibsters" play more than 1,200 games over the four-day tournament, according to the event's website.

Since the competition began in 1922, nine national champions have come from the Cumberland program.

Truly has reached out to schools across Allegany County to teach the sport to students ages 7 to 14.

To learn more or donate to the program, email CumberlandMarbles@gmail.com.

