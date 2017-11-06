Kate Upton Looked Absolutely Radiant At Her Wedding To Justin Verlander

Congratulations are in order for Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.

The supermodel and Houston Astros pitcher tied the knot in Italy’s Tuscany region on Saturday, just days after the Astros’ World Series win against the Dodgers.

Upton confirmed the news on Instagram Monday with a gorgeous ceremony photo, writing, “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander. Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!”

Verlander shared the same photo with the caption, “Happy wife, happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together!”

For the big day, Upton wore a long-sleeved lace gown by Valentino, while Verlander donned a classic tux and bowtie.

The pair got engaged before the 2016 baseball season but didn’t announce the news until the Met Gala in May of that year. They dated on-and-off for several years prior.

Earlier this year, Upton gushed about what a wonderful and supportive partner Verlander is.

“Our relationship is my favorite thing about my life right now,” she told People.

Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness together!