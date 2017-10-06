Kate Upton has a custom jacket to back Astros in the playoffs

Justin Verlander seems to have taken to his new digs, winning Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros over the Boston Red Sox. His wifey-to-be, supermodel Kate Upton, seems to have taken to Houston too.

We often saw Upton in the stands when Verlander was pitching for the Detroit Tigers, before the August trade that sent him to Houston. Well, we’re happy to report that Upton is also geared up for the postseason. In her own style, of course.

Check out the custom denim jacket she posted Friday on Instagram, with her man’s last name and number on the back:





So far, the Astros have had all the good fortune they could have wanted. They crushed the Red Sox in Game 1 of the series and were out to a 4-1 lead in the third inning as we write this. Maybe that’s because of Verlander. Maybe that’s because Jose Altuve is unstoppable. Maybe it’s a bunch of things.

Let’s not rule out that Kate Upton has brought forward a rally jacket. This is baseball, we’ve seen crazier things.

Supermodel Kate Upton is engaged to Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. (AP) More

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz