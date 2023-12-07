Kate Moss leaves social media stunned as she's spotted in an Aldi ahead of Chanel show in Manchester

Kate Moss is set to attend Chanel Metiers d'Art fashion show in Manchester on Thursday. Pictured in September (Getty Images)

Kate Moss has left social media in a frenzy after she was spotted in a Manchester Aldi ahead of the Chanel show on Thursday.

The model was seen shopping at the budget-friendly supermarket by a fan, who shared a picture of her inside the store on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 49-year-old looked typically stylish in a black leather trench coat, skinny jeans and a pair of cat-eye shades as she waited at the checkout alongside her security guard.

A stunned customer, who spotted Moss in the supermarket, told the Manchester Evening News: “I did wonder why someone was wearing shades on a wintery day. I assumed she was with the Chanel show but I definitely did not expect her in Aldi.

“I did not look in her basket but I am sure it was healthy. Her minder was very polite and she had a chat at the check-out.

“There was a group of photographers outside and a couple of girls filming on their phones. She did seem a bit over-dressed for a trip to the supermarket! I was just surprised at how tiny she was, even with heels.”

Kate Moss spotted in Aldi in Ancoats this morning 👀 pic.twitter.com/g4TWcDfGJa — Meetali Singh (@SYMeetali) December 7, 2023

The sighting set social media alight as fans commented in their droves about Moss’ wallet-saving shopping trip, with one writing: “Love this. Kate Moss is here for the Chanel show but needed a few bits in Aldi first.”

Another commented: “Seeing Kate Moss in the Ancoats Aldi in was not on my 2023 bingo card but here we are.”

“I love this Chanel thing. Kate Moss in Ancoats aldi? Life changing,” a third remarked.

However it wasn’t the only sighting of the model and her Aldi bag for life as they were later spotted enjoying a coffee in the city’s Northern Quarter.

i want to go home like what do you mean kate moss is just wandering round manc and going to ancoats aldi pic.twitter.com/2qVpNqqhLV — imo🩷 (@imosinterlude) December 7, 2023

A fan penned: “Kate Moss spotted having coffee in the Northern Quarter & shopping in Aldi Ancoats!!!!”

“Sorry but Kate Moss in the Northern Quarter is iconic. Sitting with an Aldi bag next to her and a bodyguard on the other side is even more iconic.”

Moss is one of a number of famous faces arriving to Manchester for the 2023/2024 Chanel Metiers d'Art fashion show, which will take place on the Northern city's historic Thomas Street.

On Wednesday evening, British actress Jenna Coleman as well as Hollywood star Kristen Stewart and her fiancee Dylan Meyer attended a pre-show party at Salford Lads Club.