Kate Middleton sends it like a bike park pro and leaves Prince William eating her dust

Kate Middleton left her husband and the future King, Prince William, trailing in her mountain bike dust yesterday, as the royal couple delighted the watching crowds in a Crankworx style Dual Slalom-ish royal family battle. Kate and William are known for their love of sports and jumped on mountain bikes for an impromptu MTB ride as they visited a Scottish charity. Outfit Moray is an award-winning charity that provides mental health support to young people by delivering life-changing outdoor activities, including mountain biking programs for kids in Moray, Scotland.

It was Kate who outshone her husband with some half decent mountain biking skills as they donned their MTB helmets as the princess showed some excellent focus and control over her Forme Curbar 1 hardtail mountain bike. She looked a surprisingly confident rider, so could Kate be ready to deal with some of the best downhill tracks, and challenge the likes of Valentina Höll, the current Women's downhill world champion?

However, her husband looked slightly lacking in the skills MTB department, looking much more nervous as he slowly negotiating the various wooden north shore style obstacles that included a wooden see-saw and wooden swooping berm – that his wife had just railed in style.

Questions need to be raised on the mountain bike apparel chosen by the royals who rocked up in matching 'his and hers' Burberry-type jackets for their ride. We'd like to point them both in the direction of our best mountain bike jackets guide, some trail pants and flat pedal shoes wouldn't go amiss either.

After the ride, she high-fived the crowd having emerged victorious in the royal ride-off, as the thrilled crowd got rowdy and cheered like she had just sent it down the Fort William downhill track in a record time. During the royal walkabout Kate also took the time to comfort a young lad who had fallen off his bike kneeling as she reassured him saying, "Are you OK?" and that "It's all part of learning to ride", encouraging him to "Jump back on, and give it another go".

Princess Kate Middleton chatting to child after falling off his bike

The famously competitive royals have thrown it down previously in a competitive battle on bikes. Back in February, Kate had given Prince William another beating as they went head-to-head on exercise bikes during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Wales, to hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and well-being.

It also wasn't the first time royals had crossed paths with mountain bikes either, as earlier this year mountain bikers bumped into King Charles strolling across the Scottish highlands. In a crazy video that went viral, the King was out strolling on his own and stopped for a quick chat, discussing trails, riding conditions and the infamous Scottish midge.

The future King, Prince William riding a wooden berm on an MTB

Whether you're a republican or a monarchist, it's great to see the royals out enjoying mountain biking and encouraging youngsters to get involved. One thing is for sure Prince William needs to up his game, and the next time you are at Dyfi Bike Park or Bike Park Wales have an extra look at the rider under that best full-face helmet next to you in the uplift, it might just be Kate Middleton out sharpening up her mountain biking skills.