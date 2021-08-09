Kate Middleton, Prince William Release New Princess Charlotte Photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new photo of Princess Charlotte over the weekend for a very important cause.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a picture of the 6-year-old cradling a butterfly.

The caption alongside the photo read: “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.”

“@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important,” the caption continued. “Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies.”

The family recently released a new photo of Charlotte to mark her sixth birthday on May 2.

In the picture, taken by Kate at the family’s home in Norfolk, the grinning little one bears a striking resemblance to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

(Photo: Duchess of Cambridge/UK Press Association)

The duke and duchess have become increasingly more open about sharing glimpses into the family of five’s life, especially during the pandemic.

The couple shared an intimate video with their three children to mark their 10th wedding anniversary in April and recently attended the Euro 2020 Games and Championship alongside their eldest son, Prince George.

Despite England’s loss in the championship, it looked like the future heir to the throne thoroughly enjoyed the outings with his parents:

Prince George having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/JtukgtRQ63 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) July 11, 2021

