Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon tennis final after self-isolation

The Duchess of Cambridge is ending her self-isolation with a tennis match.

Kate and her husband Prince William were spectators for the Ladies' Singles Final match during the Wimbledon championship tournament in London. She was seen wearing a green sheath dress with white pumps and Prince William was dressed in a blue on blue ensemble with a black tie.

The public appearance comes almost a week after the 39-year-old duchess self-isolated after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The royal did not experience any coronavirus symptoms but followed government guidelines and self-isolated at home, according to Kensington Palace.

She has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and undergoes testing twice a week for the virus. The palace shared a photo of Kate receiving her first jab at the Science Museum in London on May 28.

HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after the Ladies' Singles Final match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.

After the match, Duchess Kate walked onto the field to greet the winner, Ashleigh Barty who beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

As a tennis enthusiast Kate also attended earlier Wimbledon matches throughout this year's tournament. The duchess was seen cheering on a men's doubles tennis match July 2 and also toured the tennis venue meeting tournament staff along the way. During the earlier Wimbledon visit, she was photographed wearing a mask as she helped prepare tea cakes in the kitchen.

Wimbledon was canceled last April after the All England Club announced the Grand Slam tournament would not take place because of the risks associated with the rising coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since World War II the championships have been called off for any reason.

This year the tournament returned from a two-year absence with 50% capacity attendance at the outset and a full Centre Court of 15,000 allowed for the singles finals.

Contributing: Kim Willis, Christian Ortega

