Kate and Meghan discuss challenges in separate mental health talks

The Duchess of Sussex warned that online communities are a haven for “vulnerability” during a visit to a New York school today.

Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, paid a private visit to the Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, which offers 12-month courses for underprivileged teenagers designed to fast track them into highly paid jobs in the technology sector.

It came ahead of an appearance at a parents’ summit to mark World Mental Health Day and the first time the couple have returned to New York since their ill-fated paparazzi car chase in May.

As they toured the school, Harry asked pupils: “What excites you the most and scares you the most about the online world?”

After listening to their answers, Meghan, who wore a jacket given to her by the debating team at Robert Clack School in Essex in March 2020, said: “I think my husband was asking about online spaces because it’s a place where so much community can be built, but there’s also so much vulnerability. There’s a lot of saturation.”

She said that, as parents, they could be “hopeful” knowing that such bright minds would be working in the sector, ensuring their children would be “seen, valued and growing in the right direction”.

The Duchess, who has been open about her own mental health struggles, told staff: “It takes a village and you’re raising an incredible village here.”

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn to mark World Mental Health Day today. He was accompanied by his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex - LEE MORGAN/LEE@LEEMORGANPHOTOGRAPHY.COM

As the Sussexes toured the school, the Prince and Princess of Wales were doing their own bit to highlight the importance of mental health ahead of a new initiative they are expected to launch next year through their Royal Foundation.

The Princess, 41, gave a speech at a youth mental health forum in Birmingham, warning that “simply talking about our mental health is just not enough”.

She acknowledged that more conversations were now taking place but said it was time to create “positive, preventative solutions”.

The forum, called Exploring our Emotional Worlds, brought together 100 young delegates nominated by leading mental health and youth charities.

The Prince and Princess were there to “listen and learn” as delegates spoke about how they manage their emotions and the support needed to build resilience.

The couple’s involvement was described as their biggest intervention on mental health since launching the Heads Together campaign, alongside Prince Harry, in 2016.

Prince William, 41, also spoke at the event, admitting that since they began trying to tackle the stigma of mental health, they felt they had made “some progress” but that there was still “a lot more to do.”

He said they now wanted to move towards “concrete action” in supporting young people in order to instigate change.

The Princess of Wales meets delegates at a forum on emotions, relationships and community action she hosted in Birmingham today on World Mental Health Day - KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

The Princess said: “We know, like you, that simply talking about our mental health is just not enough.

“Because although many more conversations are taking place, it is now vital we spend more time focusing on how we all talk about our mental health – and crucially – what we are going to do to build positive, preventative solutions to one of today’s toughest challenges.”

The world is changing “so fast”, she added, describing how young people today navigate the world of social media while also dealing with concerns about “the threat of conflict, pandemics, climate change or the cost of living”.

All of those things can “impact our emotional wellbeing and future hopes dramatically,” she said.

The Princess told delegates: “Just as we need to restore, protect, and invest in our planet, so we must also restore, protect, and invest in the communities, relationships and people living on it.

“Both learning about the world and learning about how to be happy and thrive within it, should go hand-in-hand.”

Focus on Heads Together

The Princess said that as such, talking about mental health need not have so many negative connotations.

“We can choose to see our emotional worlds and mental wellbeing in a different light, we can normalise it and recognise it as something we all have, and require, as human beings,” she added.

“This will be a key focus for us both as we build on Heads Together.”

The Princess wore a deep yellow jacket and earrings given to her by Sarah Renton, a mother she met at an event at Maidenhead Rugby Club earlier this year whose daughter Issy had taken her own life.

Ms Renton sells the jewellery for the charity Brave Minds.

The forum, organised in conjunction with Radio 1 to mark World Mental Health Day, offered young attendees the chance to talk about the specific mental health challenges faced by their generation, explore what more they could do to better understand and manage their emotions and discuss potential ways they can look after their own and each other’s mental wellbeing.

Over the next two days, the Prince and Princess will carry out further engagements to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, with university students and emergency responders.