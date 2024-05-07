Kate Martin earning high compliments from Aces’ WNBA stars

Kate Martin is making waves bigger than many second round draft picks do. That is in part to how she endeared herself to Iowa Hawkeyes’ fans during her career in Iowa City playing hard-nosed basketball and always playing hard.

Fighting for a roster spot in the WNBA is no easy task as they only carry 12 players. Being a second round draft pick had Kate Martin as a bit of a longshot to make the roster, but she is hanging around.

Her new teammates are taking notice as well. The Las Vegas Aces have star power in Kelsey Plum and Becky Hammon who are giving Martin her flowers already.

Kelsey Plum has high praise for Aces rookie Kate Martin 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4pS4S9teeR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 7, 2024

“Becky Hammon nicknamed her Kate ‘Money’ Martin… She just makes people better… She’s gonna be a great asset to our team,” Kelsey Plum had to say about the rookie from Iowa.

Money is an accurate term for Kate Martin. At times during the Hawkeyes’ run in the NCAA Tournament, she had to take the basketball and get a bucket when Iowa needed it and she never backed down from the moment.

With the WNBA regular season set to tip off on Tuesday, May 14th, Kate Martin is inching closer and closer to having her ticket punched and solidifying her spot as a member of the Las Vegas Aces.

