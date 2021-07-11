Kate makes first appearance after COVID isolation to present tennis trophy

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Kate Middleton made her first appearance this weekend at Wimbledon after a period of COVID isolation.

Earlier in the week, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Although she wasn't suffering any symptoms, the isolation period meant she was forced to cancel a number of plans and engagements.

Luckily, her isolation ended just in time for her to join her husband Prince William at the ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon. She was spotted just before 2pm heading to her seat in the Royal Box at Centre Court to watch Ashleigh Barty play Karolina Pliskova. At the end of the match she headed onto the court to present the trophy to the winner.

After the match, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were forced to delete a tweet when eagle-eyed fans noticed a typo. "Well done to @Wimbldedon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event," they tweeted, before correcting the typo to "Wimbledon."

Kate has been a regular at the tennis tournament since 2016, when she took over from the Queen as Patron of Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). The monarch handed over a number of her patronages when she turned 90-years-old.

The Duchess is also set to make an appearance at today's (July 11) men's final, while Prince William will watch England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

