Kate Ferdinand details daughter’s ‘frightening’ congenital pneumonia battle after birth

Kate Ferdinand welcomed the newborn in July (Instagram/Kate Ferdinand)

Kate Ferdinand has revealed how “frightened” she was after her newborn daughter was born with congenital pneumonia.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her second child, a girl named Shae, with husband Rio Ferdinand in July.

Almost three months on since their little one’s arrival, the 32-year-old detailed their daughter’s health scare and revealed how being away from her made her “soak up every moment”.

Taking to Instagram, the former reality TV star wrote alongside several photos: “Ten weeks of being in our little [bubble] getting to know my gorgeous little girl and adapting to life with five kids.

“Thank you for all checking in on me … we are both well, although she made quite the entrance into this world and gave us a fright being born with congenital pneumonia.”

Congenital pneumonia comes from a maternal infection during pregnancy and is treatable.

She continued: “Thankfully she recovered quickly but those first few days without my baby have really made me want to soak up every moment with her.

“I’m completely obsessed. So many ups and downs but I’m trying to get used to our new way of life and into a little routine (kinda).

“We did actually record some of our hospital stay but I’ve been a little anxious to share it as emotions are high. Maybe I’ll pluck up the courage soon. I hope you’re all well and thanks for bearing with me.”

After sharing her newborn update, Ferdinand was inundated with messages of support from followers.

One penned: “Being away from your new baby, one of the hardest things anyone can experience. Sending lots of love and congratulations on your gorgeous baby girl!”

“Glad you and baby are OK, enjoy this time,” another wrote.

A third added: “Here she is! So nice to see you today and so happy to see you back on the gram!”

Ferdinand is also mum to son Cree, three, and is step mother to Rio’s children Lorenz, Tate and Tia.