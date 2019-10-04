Katarina Johnson-Thompson on how two British heptathlon legends helped her banish imposter syndrome

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates winning heptathlon gold - REX

A few hours after winning world heptathlon gold, Katarina Johnson-Thompson was heading for the Khalifa International Stadium exit when she bumped into two of her greatest sources of inspiration.

For any British heptathlete, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Denise Lewis will forever be treated as deities. But while she may not yet have the Olympic title to match them, Johnson-Thompson is now, statistically at least, better than they ever were. Holding the British record carries considerable weight in the heptathlon world and the hugs and celebrations between the trio were plentiful.

Earlier this year, Johnson-Thompson had admitted to suffering from imposter syndrome, a feeling of chronic self-doubt that she was not worthy of her place at the top table. Here, standing alongside two of the all-time greats as equals, she belonged.

After a sleepless night spent struggling to grasp the enormity of everything she had achieved, Johnson-Thompson offered an insight into just how much Ennis-Hill and Lewis had helped pave the way for her moment of redemption.

“I was there when Jess did that score in 2012 [to win Olympic gold],” said Johnson-Thompson, who made her senior international debut at that London Games. “I was watching it. And that inspired me so much.”

Jessica Ennis (centre) celebrates winning gold in 2012 alongside Katarina Johnson-Thompson (left) and Louise Hazel (right) Credit: getty images

Four years on, disconsolate after missing out on an Olympic medal in Rio, it was to Ennis-Hill that Johnson-Thompson turned in the immediate aftermath.

“I was fed up of this feeling,” she recalled, apologising as the memory caused tears to start falling.

“I was doing a victory lap, or not doing a victory lap because I was injured, and knowing that my body could not respond. My performances weren’t up to scratch to compete against other heptathletes.

“I changed my life after that competition. I didn’t want to give up on something I truly believed.”

Where Ennis-Hill convinced her to keep going, Lewis played an even more active role in what effectively became a rehabilitation process when she made the decision to leave her home town of Liverpool and relocate her life to Montpellier.

“Denise was a big help in that move to France,” said Johnson-Thompson. “She was the person I went over there with in the first place.

“She had a big sway in the way my life went, as did Jess inspiring me in 2012.”

Now comes the difficult task of attempting to emulate the women who helped her become a world-beater. Ennis-Hill had one world title - although she would later be upgraded to a second gold - prior to her 2012 Olympic success, while Lewis had two world silvers to her name before topping the Olympic podium in 2000.

From a place where she had looked a distant second-best to Belgium’s reigning Olympic champion Nafi Thiam, Johnson-Thompson now finds herself heading into the Tokyo 2020 Games as the woman to beat.

“I’m in a great position,” she said. “It’s the best position I’ve been in, gold medal, injury free, national record.

“But I know what it’s like to finish second and what it’s like when you want to win and prove yourself and that will be a dangerous Nafi I will be competing against next year.

“I’m going to keep the same energy, go back into training and want the same things for myself.”

Katarina Johnson-Thompson lies down and soaks in her achievement Credit: afp

Something will inevitably have to change though. After high-profile misses at consecutive World Championships in 2015 and 2017, and another at the 2016 Olympics, Johnson-Thompson was fuelled by a desire to prove she was correct to keep trying. Being labelled as someone who seemed destined to fail only encouraged her to work harder.

Now, as world champion, she has little left to prove having beaten an all-time great in Thiam, won a global gold medal and moved above Ennis-Hill to sixth on the all-time list. New inspiration is required to stand atop the podium in Tokyo next summer.

“I have to find a different way because I wanted to prove that I could do it, which I have now,” she said. “At the same time, I have always wanted to win an Olympic gold. So I don’t think I will be short of inspiration over the next nine months.”

It will be her performance in Tokyo that truly defines Johnson-Thompson. Her exploits in Doha this week will alter her life forever, raising her status to that of star billing within the sport. But to take the leap beyond the small world of athletics and rank alongside Ennis-Hill and Lewis to the wider public, only gold next summer will suffice.

First of all a moment to reflect and come to terms with everything she has achieved. “It doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I’m just trying to wake myself up a bit.” She would be well advised to keep the dream going.