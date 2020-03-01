Kasper Asgreen wins Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Danish rider Kasper Asgreen won the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race on Sunday with an impressive solo effort.

Asgreen, who rides for the Deceuninck-QuickStep team, used his time trial skills to hold off the chasing peloton after starting the final 10 kilometers with a small 20-second lead.

After bridging a gap with a group riding at the front, Asgreen pulled away with Roy Jans and Boris Vallee then dropped his rivals to take solo lead of the race. Giacomo Nizzolo beat Alexander Kristoff in a sprint to finish second.

The race was marred by the exclusion of Gianni Moscon of Italy, who was disqualified for throwing a bike at another rider after he was caught in a big pile up with 65 kilometers left. Two year ago, the Team Ineos rider was excluded from the Tour de France for hitting another rider in the face.

