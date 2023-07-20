Kasper Asgreen wins from break to deny Philipsen fifth Tour de France stage

Kasper Asgreen wins the first Tour de France stage of his career - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

By Ian Parker

Kasper Asgreen outsprinted the chasing peloton to take victory from a breakaway on stage 18 of the Tour de France in Bourg-en-Bresse.

The sprint teams got their sums wrong on the 185km stage from Moutiers as a four-strong break held on by less than 50 metres to take the stage, with Asgreen beating fellow escapees Pascal Eenkhoorn and Jonas Abrahamsen to take his first career Tour stage win.

Jasper Philipsen, hoping to add to his four sprint stage wins in this first opportunity for the quick men in over a week, came home in fourth having failed to make the catch.

There was perhaps some karma in that given the aggressive tactics Philipsen had used earlier in the stage when trying to block Eenkhoorn’s bid to join the breakaway.

Kasper Asgreen (front) formed an early breakaway that held off the peloton - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

The sprint finish to the 185km stage from Moutiers meant no changes at the top of the general classification, in which defending champion Jonas Vingegaard took an all-but-unassailable seven-and-a-half minute lead over Tadej Pogacar on Wednesday.

This slightly lumpy stage offered up the prospect of a breakaway denying the quick men if enough riders could get up the road, although the sprinters who survived the mountains were desperate for their chance, with perhaps only the Champs-Elysees left after this.

But with exhausted legs throughout the peloton after some punishing days in the Alps only three - Asgreen, Abrahamsen and Victor Campernaerts - chanced their arm and were rarely given more than a minute’s advantage.

That short gap allowed Campernaerts’ team-mate Pascal Eenkhoorn to bridge over with 60km to go, despite being forced on to the verge by Philipsen as he tried to get away from the main bunch.

Even as a quartet, the front group appeared to have little chance, but the sprint teams struggled to reel them in on the way into town, and as the road narrowed into a couple of tight technical corners, it became apparent that the scales were tipping in favour of those out in front.

Asgreen then came around Abrahamsen inside the final 100 metres with the chasing Eenkhoorn unable to get on terms.

It was a first stage victory of this Tour for Soudal-QuickStep, a perennial winning machine who had not reached stage 18 without taking a stage for more than a decade, but also a team who lost star sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to injury earlier in the race.

Kasper Asgreen rode to a brilliant breakaway win - Getty Images/Tim de Waele

“The situation was not ideal,” Asgreen said. “We’d have preferred to have gone with maybe six or seven (in the break) but also the last week of the Tour coming off some really, really hard days, we’ve seen it before that even a small group can manage to beat the sprint teams so I didn’t rule it out.

“It was a team time trial to the finish. I really couldn’t have done it without Pascal, Victor and Jonas. They all did amazing out there and to be honest we all deserved the win with the work we put in but I’m really happy to come away with it.

“It means so much. With the period I had in the last year since my crash at the Tour de Suisse and having to leave the Tour de France I’ve come a long way. To cap it off with victory like this I really want to dedicate it to all the people who helped me throughout the last year.” PA

Tour de France, stage 18: as it happened...

05:50 PM BST

Great day for Asgreen

When Kasper Asgreen, Victor Campenaerts and Jonas Abrahamsen broke away at the start of the stage, no-one expected any of them to have a chance of winning the stage. How wrong were we! They were joined inside the last 60km by Campenaert’s team-mate Pascal Eenkhorn but it always felt that they were going to get caught.

The kilometres passed though and they still held a lead. They got closer and closer to the line and despite the efforts of the peloton they could not reel the breakaway in. That left the four riders in the breakaway to sprint and it was the Dane Kasper Asgreen who secured Soudal-Quick Step’s first victory at this year’s Tour.

Tomorrow could be a sprinters day with a little more climbing than today. But after Asgreen’s victory today, how many riders will feel confident that they can win if they get in the breakaway?

05:44 PM BST

General classification after stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 72hrs 04mins 39secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +7min 35secs

3. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +10mins 45secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +12mins 1sec

5. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) +12mins 19secs

6. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +12mins 50secs

7. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) +13mins 50secs

8. Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) +16mins 11secs

9. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) +16mins 49secs

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +17mins 57secs

05:42 PM BST

Stage 18 results

1. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick-Step) 4hrs 06min 48secs

2. Pascal Eenkhorn (Lotto-Dstny) same time

3. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X)

4. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

5. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

6. Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan)

7. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe)

8. Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)

9. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma)

10. Luca Mozzato (Arkea-Samsic)

05:11 PM BST

Did the peloton blow it?

It was incredible that the breakaway managed to hold off the peloton today. But did the peloton make a huge mistake? Let’s hear the thoughts of the Eurosport team:

"I've got to say, the sprinters teams, they blew it!"



The Breakaway break down Kasper Asgreen's fabulous first stage win in the Tour de France 🗣 pic.twitter.com/R3IrcRrdZB — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 20, 2023

05:08 PM BST

The thoughts of stage winner Asgreen

An emotional win for Kasper Asgreen on stage 18 today. Let’s hear from him now:

An emotional win for Kasper Asgreen on stage 18 today. Let's hear from him now:

04:58 PM BST

The final kilometre

Here is a look at how that final kilometre unfolded:

04:52 PM BST

Soudal-Quick Step's day

It has been a difficult Tour for Soudal-Quick Step, who have had huge success down the years at the Tour de France. Their sprinter, Fabio Jakobsen, has gone home injured and despite the efforts of Julian Alaphilippe on numerous stages, they were one of 12 teams going into this stage without a victory. But they now have a stage victory through Kasper Asgreen.

Smart and clever riding there from Asgreen’s team-mates Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Declercq who did their best to disrupt the chasing group. The way in which Victor Campenaerts – arguably the rider of the day – sat up at the end, will not have helped the charging pack. Brilliant stage victory from the former Tour of Flanders and Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne winner.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤-𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩’𝐬 𝟓𝟎𝐭𝐡 #𝐓𝐃𝐅𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/uxJLq2hTFo — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) July 20, 2023

04:51 PM BST

Top five across the line

1. Kasper Asgreen

2. Pascal Eenkhorn

3. Jonas Abrahamsen

4. Jasper Philipsen

5. Mads Pedersen

04:50 PM BST

The breakaway does it

All day it just seemed inevitable that the breakaway would be easily caught but they have done it. The peloton could not make the catch and Asgreen, who was one of the three riders in the early breakaway, sprinted to an amazing victory. Another great day for the Danes at the Tour de France 2023. Jonas Vingegaard is going to win the yellow jersey and now Asgreen wins a terrific stage.

04:48 PM BST

Asgreen wins!

It is too late for the peloton! The breakaway do it and it is Soudal-Quick Step’s Kasper Asgreen who wins stage 18!

Kasper Asgreen seals victory on stage 18 - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

04:47 PM BST

500m to go

Jasper Philipsen’s team are trying to lead him out but will it be too late?

04:46 PM BST

1km to go

Into the final kilometre and the peloton has still not caught the breakaway. Can they hold them off?

04:45 PM BST

2km to go

The lead quartet are still out in front as the roads narrow. Bahrain-Victorious now to the front of the peloton.

04:44 PM BST

3.5km to go

The peloton can seem them now. 10 seconds is the lead. It feels like they will be caught in the final stages but you never know.

04:43 PM BST

4.5km to go

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Nils Politt is charging at the front of the peloton and the gap is coming down. It is now around 10 seconds.

04:42 PM BST

5km to go

This is going to be so tight. The breakaway will believe they can make it but know that the peloton is charging and is not far behind. The gap is hovering between 15 and 20 seconds.

04:40 PM BST

7km to go

Intermarché-Circus Wanty have now sent riders towards the front of the peloton to help the chase. The gap is actually starting to grow a little. It is now 25 seconds.

04:38 PM BST

9km to go

For the general classification riders, their finish line is the 3km mark:

Explained | What is ‘the 3km rule’?

04:37 PM BST

10km to go

With every kilometre the gap is coming down as the peloton ramps up the pace. There will be concern in the peloton though. This is not a guarantee that this will come back. Soudal-Quick Step have two riders in the shape of Julian Alaphilippe and Tim Declerq up near the front to try and disrupt things as they have Asgreen in the breakaway. The gap is 20 seconds.

04:32 PM BST

14km to go

The peloton are burning through matches to bring this back which could make the finale to this stage fascinating as the lead-out trains will not be full in number. The gap though is coming down and is under 30 seconds.

04:28 PM BST

16km to go

The gap is just starting to come down bit by bit as the pace ramps up in the peloton. They will be starting to get a little concerned about the breakaway. Victor Campenaerts won a stage at the Giro d’Italia a few years ago on a similar profile to today.

Lotto Dstny's Victor Campenaerts (front) giving everything to keep the breakaway in front - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

04:26 PM BST

18km to go

We are into the final 20km and the breakaway’s lead is still over 40 seconds. With every passing kilometre they will be growing in confidence that they can make it before being caught by the peloton.

04:21 PM BST

23km to go

Fair play to the breakaway. For three of them, Asgreen, Abrahamsen and Campenaerts, they have been out in front from the very start on a pretty flat stage. Eenkhorn has joined them over the last 20km. Their advantage is 45 seconds, it looks a long-shot but if they can maintain this gap for another 10km they might start to believe.

The breakaway are still out in front and will be growing in belief - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

04:16 PM BST

26km to go

The gap between the breakaway and the peloton stands at 40 seconds. You would imagine the breakaway will be caught but you never know.

04:08 PM BST

32km to go

A couple more teams have come to the front of the peloton in the shape of Lidl-Trek, who are pulling for Mads Pedersen, and Bora-Hansgrohe, whose sprinter is Belgian Jordi Meeus. The lead has just dropped below one minute.

04:06 PM BST

35km to go

We are inside the final 35km and the lead quartet’s advantage is just over a minute.

03:55 PM BST

43km to go

Result of the intermediate sprint:

1. Jonas Abrahamsen, 20 pts

2. Pascal Eenkhorn, 17 pts

3. Victor Campenaerts, 15 pts

4. Kasper Asgreen, 13 pts

At 1min:

5. Jasper Philipsen, 11 pts

6. Bryan Coquard, 10 pts

03:53 PM BST

45km to go

Alpecin Deceuninck and DSM-Firmenich are at the front of the peloton driving the pace as the tempo has gone up a notch. The gap out front is around a minute.

03:48 PM BST

52km to go

The lead quartet have reached the intermediate sprint at Saint-Rambert-en-Beguy and surprisingly they go for it despite the fact that none of them are in the running for the points classification. Abrahamsen goes over the line first and Eenkhorn takes second.

Just under a minute later the peloton rolls through and there is no contest as Philipsen leads the peloton over the line. The likes of Coquard did not challenge Philipsen, perhaps conserving his energy for the end of the stage.

03:40 PM BST

57km to go

Campenaerts and Eenkhorn have now caught back up to Asgreen and Abrahamsen. Campenaerts steams through which forces Abrahamsen and Asgreen to close the gap. The lead over the peloton is around 40 seconds. Intermediate sprint is in 5km.

Pascal Eenkhorn (front) has joined Asgreen, Abrahamsen and Campenaerts in the breakaway - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

03:36 PM BST

60km to go

Campenaerts has dropped back from the lead group to meet his team-mate Eenkhorn and they are now on their way back to the front duo of Asgreen and Abrahamsen, who have seemingly stepped up their efforts since Campenaerts dropped back to pick up Eenkhorn.

03:31 PM BST

65km to go

We are just over 10km away from the intermediate sprint at Saint-Rambert-en-Beguy. There is a lot of talk currently about Philipsen receiving a points deduction for his antics on the climb. We will have to wait and see on that front.

Meanwhile Pascal Eenkoorn, who was the rider blocked by Philipsen, has attacked to try and join his team-mate Campenaerts at the front. The lead at the front now is only around 30 seconds.

03:21 PM BST

71km to go

A really sad sight as Cofidis’ Simon Geschke has abandoned the race. He has been struggling with sickness and said that yesterday was the toughest day he has had on his bike. He only just finished within the time limit. A sad moment.

03:17 PM BST

73km to go

It looks like Philipsen has apologised for his actions back in the peloton and rightly so. That was not good from the points classification leader and a moment he will inevitably regret.

03:15 PM BST

75km to go

Once again it was Jonas Abrahamsen who took the one king of the mountains point like he did on the first climb. The gap out in front stands at 40 seconds.

03:13 PM BST

78km to go

Some incredible scenes towards the top of the climb as it looked like Jasper Philipsen was blocking a Lotto-Dstny rider from breaking away from the peloton. Looking back at the replays Philipsen will probably be a little embarrassed about his behaviour there.

03:11 PM BST

79km to go

The riders who tried to break away from the peloton in an attempt to join the front trio included Pascal Eenkhorn, Simon Guglielmi, Quinten Hermans and Anthony Turgis. They were unsuccessful. The front trio have gone over the top of that short climb.

03:07 PM BST

81km to go

A few riders have attacked out of the peloton on this short climb including another rider from Lotto-Dstny to join Campenaerts.

03:06 PM BST

82km to go

The breakaway has hit the Côte de Boissieu. Jonas Abrahamsen took the one king of the mountains point on the first category four climb of the day earlier. Their lead out in front is around 45 seconds.

03:03 PM BST

83km to go

We are approaching the Côte de Boissieu, a category four climb which is just over 2km in length. This is the second of two category four climbs today.

02:59 PM BST

86km to go

Not much has changed in the last couple of hours but the scenery is to die for. It is still hot in this part of Europe so it has been essential for all the riders today to stay hydrated. With the pace pretty steady lots of riders have been going back to the team cars to pick up water, food and ice.

The peloton riding through beautiful scenery on stage 18 - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

02:49 PM BST

93km to go

A lot of the attention yesterday and today was on Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Vingegaard has all but secured the yellow jersey in light of a very tough day for Pogacar yesterday. Let’s hear from UAE’s team principle Mauro Gianetti, who was speaking to ITV earlier today:

"To have such a bad day, and save 2nd place, I am proud of him and the team"



Daniel asked UAE Team Principle, Mauro Gianetti, how Tadej Pogačar is after completely falling out of contention for the yellow jersey on stage 17 🤍🇸🇮#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/hjhw1KYSR7 — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 20, 2023

02:41 PM BST

100km to go

We have just dipped under 100km to go on stage 18. This is the longest stage left on this year’s Tour. The gap out in front is staying at around one minute.

One man who is very happy is Jonas Vingegaard, whose lead over Tadej Pogacar is well over seven minutes and so long as he does not crash out he will become a two-time champion.

02:26 PM BST

110km to go

The lead out in front for breakaway is still around the minute mark. Everyone is taking it very easy after yesterday’s exploits.

The three-man breakaway holds a minute lead over the peloton - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Poujoulat

02:18 PM BST

116km to go

Good news for Simon Geschke and Cofidis as he is back in the peloton.

02:16 PM BST

118km to go

There was just one king of the mountains point available at the top of the category four climb, which Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) took.

02:14 PM BST

119km to go

10 different teams have won a stage so far at this year’s Tour. Therefore there are 12 teams looking for their first stage victory so you would imagine there is plenty of motivation in the peloton. As mentioned earlier, this is the first opportunity for the sprinters since stage 11 and one of the last in the Tour so all the sprinters will want to take their chance in a few hours time.

02:10 PM BST

122km to go

We are on the category four climb of the Côte de Chambéry-le-Haut and it looks like Cofidis’ Simon Geschke is struggling to keep pace at the back of the peloton. He had a horrible day yesterday and only just got to the finish within the time limit. It looks like he is having another difficult day today.

Cofidis' Simon Geschke is having a tough time at the Tour de France - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit Tesson

02:00 PM BST

128km to go

It is still as it was. The pace is fairly steady and the breakaway, still consisting of Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny), has a lead of just over a minute. These three riders attacked right from the very start of the stage. It very much looks like the peloton have this completely under control.

01:45 PM BST

138km to go

It is very calm at the moment, both in the breakaway and the peloton. The three riders in the breakaway do not want to expend too much energy and after a tough day yesterday a lot of riders will be managing their efforts. There are fewer sprinters in the race now with the likes of Cavendish, Jakobsen and Ewan all having abandoned so there will be fewer sprinters teams. The gap is hovering around that one minute mark.

The peloton are taking it easy on stage 18 after yesterday's efforts - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

01:25 PM BST

152km to go

The race is currently on long, straight roads so the peloton can see the breakaway in the distance. The lead out front is a touch over one minute.

The peloton taking it easy after a very tough stage yesterday - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

01:21 PM BST

155km to go

It was a pretty terrible day for Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) yesterday. He has not experienced many days like this in his professional career to date. Let’s hear from him now ahead of today’s stage:

"It's like riding in hell!"



Tadej Pogacar reflects on a tough stage yesterday and the respect he has for Jonas Vingegaard 🗣#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/jMTRtOphpY — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 20, 2023

01:15 PM BST

160km to go

The peloton are not riding ferociously but they have brought the gap to the leaders down to a minute. It seems very unlikely that the breakaway will manage to stay away on a stage like this one.

01:04 PM BST

167km to go

The breakaway’s advantage is only one minute 20 seconds. Perhaps it was expected that more riders would want to get in the breakaway today but after the monstrous Queen stage yesterday there will be a lot of tired legs in that peloton.

12:57 PM BST

172km to go

As mentioned earlier, one man who did not start today’s stage is Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). He has returned home with his wife expecting their second child and the team on Eurosport spoke earlier about how some things are more important than cycling and sport:

"Some things are more important than cycling."



The Breakaway react to Wout van Aert's decision to leave the Tour de France to be with his wife as they prepare for the birth of their second child 👶#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/4ZMcKSMD4R — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 20, 2023

12:53 PM BST

175km to go

Today will not be a day for someone like Britain’s Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious). But, despite an incredibly difficult day yesterday, he feels he is still in good shape going into the final few days. Let’s hear from him ahead of the start of today’s stage:

"Yesterday was one of the hardest stages ever. But I'm someone that can bounce back quite well"



Fred Wright spoke to Daniel about opportunities to hunt a stage win in the coming days 🇬🇧#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/aSRN7PDJbU — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 20, 2023

12:48 PM BST

179km to go

The peloton seem content to allow this three-man breakaway to go away for now. Their advantage is just over a minute. It will be very, very difficult for the breakaway to stay away for the duration of the stage.

Kasper Asgreen (right), Jonas Abrahamsen (centre) and Victor Campenaerts have formed an early three-man breakaway - Getty Images/Michael Steele

12:44 PM BST

182km to go

Three riders have attacked straight away: Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-Quick Step), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny).

12:42 PM BST

Flag drops

The flag is dropped at kilometre zero and the racing on stage 18 gets officially underway.

12:39 PM BST

Ciccone in polka dots

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) currently leads the king of the mountains classification (polka dot jersey). He is on 88 points, six points ahead of yesterday’s stage winner Felix Gall and seven ahead of Jonas Vingegaard. Ciccone is perhaps relieved that Vingegaard did not win yesterday’s stage as that would have taken the Dane into the lead of that competition as well as wearing the yellow jersey.

Giulio Ciccone is head-to-toe in polka dot today 🔴⚪️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/oyzE1PT9dO — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 20, 2023

12:26 PM BST

Vingegaard reigning supreme

It has been a hugely impressive defence of his crown from Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). His lead over Tadej Pogacar is over seven minutes and he will be a two-time champion so long as he stays on his bike and has no major incidents between now and Paris on Sunday. Let’s hear the thoughts from Eurosport about Vingegaard’s brilliant 2023 Tour:

"He's been alone above everybody else!"



Jonas Vingegaard has certainly impressed Dan Lloyd with his 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙩𝙝 over the past couple days 💪@daniellloyd1 | #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/buv3aS6qOK — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 20, 2023

12:22 PM BST

Another non-starter

We brought you news earlier that Wout van Aert was not starting today’s stage to be at his wife’s side for the birth of their second child. There is a second non-starter today as Frenchman Anthony Perez (Cofidis) will not take the start due to personal reasons, according to his team.

Cofidis' Anthony Perez will no start stage 18 due to personal reasons - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

12:12 PM BST

Philipsen going for five

The sprinters have had to wait for an opportunity of a stage victory since stage 11 but today represents one of the final chances to get one on this year’s Tour. Can Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) make it five stage wins on this year’s edition?

Can Philipsen win a fifth stage victory on this year's Tour? - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

12:10 PM BST

Tough day for Pogacar

It was a chastening experience for Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) yesterday, one of the worst stages of his life. His dreams of winning a third Tour and regaining the yellow jersey are over. He has been speaking ahead of the start of today’s stage and has been singing the praises of his team-mate Marc Soler, who stayed with him all the way up the final climb to the finish

Tadej Pogacar will not regain the yellow jersey after a chastening day on stage 17 - Shutterstock/Martin Divisek

11:58 AM BST

Today's stage profile

Today should be a day for the sprinters and you would imagine Jasper Philipsen will be eyeing up his fifth stage victory in this year’s edition. Here is what today’s stage looks like:

Stage 18 Profile- Tour de France 2023

11:56 AM BST

Van Aert returns home

The big news this morning is that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has left the Tour de France to return home where his wife is expecting their second child.

The big news this morning is that Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has left the Tour de France to return home where his wife is expecting their second child.

11:52 AM BST

General classification after stage 17

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 67hrs 57mins 51secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) +7min 35secs

3. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +10mins 45secs

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) +12mins 1sec

5. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) +12mins 19secs

6. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +12mins 50secs

7. Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) +13mins 50secs

8. Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) +16mins 11secs

9. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) +16mins 49secs

10. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +17mins 57secs

11:50 AM BST

Stage 17 results

1. Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen) 4hrs 49mins

2. Simon Yates (Team Jayco-Alula) +34secs

3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) +1min 38secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) +1min 52secs

5. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) +2min 9secs

6. Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X) +2min 39secs

7. Chris Harper (Jayco-Alula) +2min 50secs

8. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +3min 43secs

9. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) +3min 43secs

10. Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) +3min 49secs

11:46 AM BST

Stage 18 preview

If the individual time-trial on Tuesday had not sealed the fate of the yellow jersey, then yesterday’s Queen stage most certainly did. On a stage won brilliantly by Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R-Citroen), all the focus was on the battle between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). A battle which the defending champion Vingegaard won emphatically. On a day which Pogacar admitted was one of his worst in cycling, Vingegaard took advantage and some.

Tadej Pogacar's hopes of re-gaining the yellow jersey are emphatically over - Getty Images/Thibault Camus

As Pogacar watched Vingegaard ride away from him, he told his team over the radio that he was “gone” and that he was “dead”. Vingegaard’s lead over Pogacar is now over seven minutes and the yellow jersey will be his for a second time in a row if he stays upright between now and Paris.

All focus was on the yellow jersey battle, but it should not take away from what was a sensational ride from Gall. The 25-year-old, making his Tour debut, secured a first stage victory for AG2R-Citroen.

“I don’t know what to say,” the 25-year-old said. “This whole year has been incredible and now to do so well in the Tour and to win the queen stage it’s incredible. I just want to say thank you to the team, they have given me so much.

“It’s not easy to do a three-week stage race and then to also have the role of leader after a few days, I slowly focused on that and I was stressing myself about that, it’s not easy but the last few days I’ve been more comfortable. I was afraid I would be caught in the last kilometre but it’s incredible.”

At just 25-years-old, Austrian Felix Gall won a stage on his debut at the Tour - Getty Images/David Ramos

Today’s stage takes us from Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse in a fairly flat 185km stage. Jasper Philipsen has already won four stages during this year’s Tour and will be looking to make it five later today. He is well over 100 points clear in the green jersey competition (points classification), so as long as he stays upright between now and Paris that jersey will be his. Factor in as well that a number of the best sprinters are no longer at the Tour including Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step).

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will not start today’s stage as his wife is imminently going to give birth to their second child.

