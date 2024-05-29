Advertisement

Kasparas Jakucionis signs with Illinois

courtney layne brewer

(WCIA) — Another European standout will join Illinois in 2024.

Lithuanian-born Kasparas Jakucionis signed with the Illini, choosing Brad Underwood over Wake Forest and BYU.

The 6’5″ guard currently plays for FC Barcelona.

