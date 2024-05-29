Kasparas Jakucionis signs with Illinois
(WCIA) — Another European standout will join Illinois in 2024.
Lithuanian-born Kasparas Jakucionis signed with the Illini, choosing Brad Underwood over Wake Forest and BYU.
Lithuania ⮕ FC Barcelona ⮕ Illinois
Welcome to your new home, Kasparas!#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/vH3VOE1D9S
— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) May 28, 2024
The 6’5″ guard currently plays for FC Barcelona.
