Kasie Hunt Joins CNN As Analyst And Anchor Of Daily Streaming Show Set For 2022

CNN has made it official, announcing that NBC News and MSNBC vet Kasie Hunt is joining the WarnerMedia news network as anchor and chief national affairs analyst.

Hunt is also the first official anchor for CNN+, the streaming service launching in the first quarter of 2022. She will host a daily politics-themed show on the new outlet and will also appear on and report for CNN U.S., covering national and breaking news.

Hunt’s NBC exit was reported last month, with sources indicating CNN would be her next stop. She will be based in Washington and start work at CNN on September 7.

The forthcoming CNN+ show show will draw on Hunt’s experience covering presidential campaigns, Congress and establishment Washington to the platform. Before her eight-year run at NBC, she was the lead Associated Press reporter aboard Mitt Romney’s campaign plane in 2012 and was a health policy reporter for National Journal’s CongressDaily.

Along with anchoring Way Too Early, Hunt was a regular contributor to Morning Joe after anchoring KasieDC on Sunday nights. Hunt also served as NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent and played a lead role in 2020 election night coverage for the network. She joined NBC News as an off-air reporter and producer covering Congress and politics and started appearing regularly on MSNBC as a political reporter and later a political correspondent before becoming an anchor.

At NBC News, Hunt covered candidates on both sides of the aisle in 2016 and 2020.

