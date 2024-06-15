Kasey Mem. Tourney begins play today
The David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament begins today with six games. It’s the 67th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league youth baseball teams. There are 22 teams in this year’s tourney.
After taking Sunday off, the single-elimination tournament resumes Monday. The final is Thursday at Greentown.
Today’s schedule features four games at noon, and two games at 2 p.m.
The noon games are: Expressions (Northwestern) vs. Denny Morgan (KUBS) at Taylor; Wildcat Mechanical (Greentown) vs. Merrell Bros. (Northwestern) at Northwestern; Action Outdoors (Greentown) vs. Martin Bros. (Russiaville) at Russiaville; and Slate Mechanical (Northwestern) vs. Eriks Chevrolet (KUBS) at Greentown.
The 2 p.m. games are: Lions Club (Russiaville) vs. Financial Builders (Greentown) at Taylor; and King’s Heating (KUBS) vs. Waddell’s IGA (Russiaville) at Russiaville.