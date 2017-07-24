Kasey Kahne wins OT finish after late wrecks mar last laps of Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS — The marathon that was the Brickyard 400 produced the moment of the 2017 season Sunday as Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne and Brad Keselowski went three-wide into turn three on what they thought was the next-to-last lap of the race.

It wasn’t. Johnson — whose car was smoking as the three dove into the corner — went spinning into the wall. Two wrecks later, Kahne was in victory lane for his first win since 2014 and is also in NASCAR’s playoffs.

Kahne had the lead after Johnson’s wreck but lost it on the ensuing restart to Keselowski, who accelerated quicker and had the lead when the field wrecked behind them as the green flag flew.

After a 24-minute delay, Keselowski took the outside line on the next restart and Kahne beat him into turn one. Kahne had the lead as Denny Hamlin and others crashed on the backstretch.

Because the race was in overtime, NASCAR’s overtime line came into play. Kahne wasn’t even close to the overtime line when the wreck happened. But perhaps wanting the race to end because of the darkness enveloping the track, NASCAR waited a handful of seconds to call for the caution after Kahne crossed the OT line and he was declared the winner.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg