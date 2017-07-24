Kasey Kahne: 'To win at this track is unreal'

Guest: I don't consider myself a Democrat, that is, I don't have any sense of loyalty to the party. 2016 was my first presidential election, and I wanted to give both sides a fair chance. Had it come down to Kasich vs. Clinton, there's a fair chance I would have voted for Kasich. But the Republicans showed their true colors, and it's been very disheartening to see the progression of this presidency. I don't see how I'll ever be able to vote for members of the party, at least not for the next decade... no backbone, no morals, no nothing.