Kasey Kahne offers up sprint car to Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson
After seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso swapped rides at Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, Kasey Kahne offered an idea of his own while responding to a question posted by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Pete Pistone.
Kahne owns a World of Outlaws sprint car team and said he wants to give Johnson and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott a chance to climb into the seat.
I‘ve always wanted @JimmieJohnson and @chaseelliott to run some laps in my sprint car. Hope to eventually 😎 https://t.co/vqBrzUnoSh
— Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) November 26, 2018
Elliott caught wind of Kahne’s proposal and seems to be intrigued.
Let‘s get serious about this…
— Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) November 26, 2018
Even one of Kahne’s drivers, Brad Sweet, chimed in to bring up a valid point that could help make it a reality.
We have a @NAPARacing sprint car just saying
— Brad Sweet (@BradSweet49) November 26, 2018
What do you say, guys?