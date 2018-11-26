Kasey Kahne offers up sprint car to Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson After seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso swapped rides at Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, Kasey Kahne offered an idea of his own while responding to a question posted by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Pete Pistone. Kahne owns a World of Outlaws sprint car …

After seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso swapped rides at Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, Kasey Kahne offered an idea of his own while responding to a question posted by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Pete Pistone.

Kahne owns a World of Outlaws sprint car team and said he wants to give Johnson and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott a chance to climb into the seat.

I‘ve always wanted @JimmieJohnson and @chaseelliott to run some laps in my sprint car. Hope to eventually 😎 https://t.co/vqBrzUnoSh — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) November 26, 2018

Elliott caught wind of Kahne’s proposal and seems to be intrigued.

Let‘s get serious about this… — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) November 26, 2018

Even one of Kahne’s drivers, Brad Sweet, chimed in to bring up a valid point that could help make it a reality.

We have a @NAPARacing sprint car just saying — Brad Sweet (@BradSweet49) November 26, 2018

What do you say, guys?