Kasey Kahne joins roster of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers

NASCAR officials added Kasey Kahne to its list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers on Monday, a selection that coincides with his 43rd birthday.

Kahne was an 18-time winner in NASCAR Cup Series competition, prevailing in the Coca-Cola 600 three times (2006, 2008, 2012). He also won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, clinching the last victory in his 15-year career in NASCAR’s top division.

Kahne is the second driver added to the list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in recognition of the sport’s diamond anniversary. Tony Stewart joined the elite roster Sunday, and the rest of the 25 new honorees will join the previous 50 Greatest in the days leading up to NASCAR’s official throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 12-14.

The Enumclaw, Washington, native won multiple races in all three NASCAR national series, adding eight Xfinity Series wins and five victories in just six Craftsman Truck Series starts. Kahne’s tenure in NASCAR ended in 2018; he currently competes full-time in the World of Outlaws sprint car series.

Kahne drove for three NASCAR Hall of Famers in his career, winning races for Ray Evernham, Richard Petty and Rick Hendrick.

