Kary Kutsch has minicamp offers after going undrafted

No Colorado Buffaloes players heard their names called during the 2022 NFL draft, although both Carson Wells and Nate Landman signed undrafted free agent deals shortly thereafter.

One player that was up in the air when the draft rolled around was offensive lineman Kary Kutsch.

According to scout Gino Cammilleri, Kutsch has received a pair of rookie minicamp offers: one from the New York Giants and the other from the Seattle Seahawks.

Kutsch discussed the possibility of being selected during the NFL draft recently, and although he didn’t get to be selected, he has a shot to impress during camp and end up on the roster if things go well.

Colorado Offensive Lineman, Kary Kutsch, has been invited to New York Giants & Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamps, per source.@CGSAllStar — Gino Cammilleri 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 (@GC24_Football) May 1, 2022

One of the most volatile positions in the NFL is the offensive line, so Kutsch can definitely stick around the NFL on practice squads worst case.

Although the trio of Buffs didn’t hear their names called, all three will be fighting for a roster spot pretty soon and it will be worth monitoring each individual situation leading up to the summer and the NFL preseason.

