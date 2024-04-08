Karter Knox reopens his hoops recruitment. Is USF back in play?

The sprawling ripple effect of longtime Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s departure for Arkansas (according to various published reports) has reached the USF campus.

Possibly in a program-altering way.

In the wake of the seismic Calipari news, Kevin Knox — father of five-star basketball prospect and UK pledge Karter Knox — confirmed Monday in a text message to the Tampa Bay Times that his son’s recruitment has re-opened.

A former Tampa Catholic standout, Karter Knox had USF on his list of four finalists before publicly announcing his decision to attend Kentucky in early March. His older brother, Kobe, just completed a prosperous redshirt sophomore season for the 25-8 Bulls.

Deemed the country’s No. 20 overall prospect from the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, Knox’s other finalists (other than Kentucky and USF) included Louisville and Overtime Elite, the pro basketball league for 16- to 20-year-olds (where players can opt to play for a salary or scholarship money to preserve their college eligibility) for whom he played this past season.

Of course, he could choose to follow Calipari to Arkansas, noted for a devout fan base and believed to possess an exorbitant supply of name, image and likeness funding for its basketball players.

“Coach Calipari, he has sent a lot of people to the (NBA), and I want to be a pro,” Knox said upon pledging to Kentucky last month. “He told me he’s going to make me a pro, so I’m ready to hoop and win a national championship.”

