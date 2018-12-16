Karsyn Elledge set for first Chili Bowl start Karsyn Elledge is about to do something that her uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has yet to undertake — a bid at the Chili Bowl Nationals. The 18-year-old daughter of Earnhardt’s sister and JR Motorsports partner, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, announced on Saturday that she’d be running in her first Chili Bowl this January. Here it is!! …

Karsyn Elledge is about to do something that her uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr., has yet to undertake — a bid at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

The 18-year-old daughter of Earnhardt’s sister and JR Motorsports partner, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, announced on Saturday that she’d be running in her first Chili Bowl this January.

Here it is!! So excited to run my first @cbnationals. https://t.co/jPUppju5Do — Karsyn Elledge (@KarsynElledge3) December 15, 2018

Elledge made the announcement in a video on Twitter, filmed at the dirt track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She’ll be running for Tucker-Boat Motorsports.

She’ll be competing against JRM driver Justin Allgaier, Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman, former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne and more than 200 others in the premier dirt racing event.

Earlier this year, she won a race at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina. She later played hooky.

The Chili Bowl gets underway January 14th at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.