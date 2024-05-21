Karr's state title headlines PCM girls at state meet

May 21—DES MOINES — The PCM girls track and field team qualified seven events for the state track and field meet. And the Mustangs brought back state medals in three of them.

The common denominator? All three were hurdle events.

Sophomore Morgan Karr reached the top of the mountain in the 100-meter hurdles, senior Tiffani Koonce earned her first and only state medal in an event she has attempted just three times and the shuttle hurdle relay team took advantage of a disqualification in the prelims and moved up the ladder in the finals.

Shuttle hurdle relay

Karr entered the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships as the favorite to win the Class 2A title in the 100 hurdles. She posted the fastest time of 15.22 seconds in Friday's prelims and then went even faster in the finals and won her first state championship with a career-best time of 15.01.

"I'm truly proud of myself knowing that all of my hard work has paid off. I can't explain how I am feeling right now," Karr said. "It's so much better than I could have ever imagined it would be."

Karr also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay team to sixth. The Mustangs had a roller coaster weekend after originally placing ninth in the prelims before advancing in the finals after a disqualification to another team.

The shuttle hurdle relay team featured four sophomores in Tori Lindsay, Jorja Teeter, Lillian Humpal and Karr and they posted a time of 1 minute, 9.46 seconds in the prelims.

Iowa City Regina was originally in the top eight but PCM took its spot in the finals after a disqualification. In the finals, PCM's group went even faster and moved up to sixth with a season-best time of 1:08.8. Aplington-Parkersburg won the 2A state title in 1:05.39.

"It feels good. This is what we wanted all year and finally got our chance," Lindsay said. "It doesn't matter where we placed, I'm just glad we got to do it together."

Tiffani Koonce

Senior Tiffani Koonce capped her career with a state medal in the 400 hurdles. The only three times she's ever competed in this event came in the month of May and her final time was clocked in a career-best 1:07.13. That was good enough to secure the final eighth-place medal in 2A.

Koonce would have placed fourth in 1A and fifth in 3A. The 2A state champion was Van Meter's Eden Moore, who won the race in 1:03.13.

"It still feels new. I'm working on trying to run over them and not just jumping over them," Koonce said. "I'm so excited. First time at state. Third time running 400 hurdles. First state medal in my last year. You can't beat that."

Koonce's other state event was the 4x800 relay. She teamed up with sophomore Abi Teeter and freshmen Bailey Wheeler and Lila Milani to place to 19th with a season-best time of 10:10.87.

Van Meter also won this event in 9:30.22. The Bulldogs were the 2A team champions with 63 points. That was three better than runner-up Pella Christian (60) and six clear of Tipton (57). PCM scored 14 points in 19th.

The Mustangs competed at the state meet during two of the hottest days of the year so far.

"It was hard and hot but it was fun," Milani said. "You can't do anything about it. Just have to run your best. It was a good experience. There are a lot of people here."

Abi Teeter

All four Mustangs had a strip of purple in their hair as they celebrated Cystic Fibrosis month. That's something Abi Teeter has and competes with every day.

"We always painted a fingernail purple for Abi," Koonce said. "She brought this on to us, but we think it's a great idea because it's great she's able to do this because most people with CF can't."

Abi Teeter had a second event, too. She competed in the 1,500 on Saturday and finished 24th with a time of 5:21.78. Tipton's Noelle Steines, who won the 1A state title last season, secured another state championship in 4:38.46. Steines also won the 800 and 3,000 earlier in the weekend.

"I didn't run well. It was hot. I was trying to run with the girl who had a 5:08 coming in because I was at 5:11," Abi Teeter said. "I stayed with her after the first lap but faded on the second lap.

"I wanted to get out fast and then find a rhythm, but I just never got into that rhythm."

With temperatures continuing to rise on Saturday, Teeter had trouble on the track and Cystic Fibrosis eventually got the better of her this time around.

"The experience was good but stressful," Abi Teeter said. "Having my team here with me made things a lot better. Having them here to warm up with me and getting words of wisdom from other girls who know I run with CF. The Des Moines Christian, Pella Christian, Albia and Pella girls have all been awesome. They texted me before to tell me they are proud of me and they are here if I needed anything."

Ayla Barrett

Ayla Barrett joined Koonce as the only PCM seniors who participated in a state event this weekend. Barrett qualified for state in the high jump and finished tied for 19th with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. She cleared that height on her second attempt.

Emmetsburg's Rachel Schany won the state title with a leap of 5-4 and the final state medalist had to clear 5-2.

Karr missed last year's state meet due to an injury. She was a Drake Relays qualifier in the 100 hurdles the past two seasons and it all came together for her this spring at the state meet.

After anchoring the Mustangs to sixth in the shuttle hurdle relay, she returned to the blue oval for the 100 hurdles final. Six runners finished the race in under 16 seconds, but Karr's career-best 15.01 would have won the state title in 1A and 3A, too.

"I feel really confident. I have worked hard in practice and out of practice and it's all leading up to this moment," Karr said after posting the top qualifying time. "I wanted to prove to myself and my team and to whoever else that last year was just a setback."

Karr also competed in the 100 dash on Thursday and placed 10th in the prelims with a time of 12.9 seconds. She needed a 12.82 to advance to the final and ninth place went 12.85. Pella Christian's Rachel Kacmarynski won the state title in 12.61.

The shuttle hurdle relay team left the blue oval on Thursday in ninth. Or at least they thought they were ninth.

However, the Mustangs got a second chance after it was determined that Iowa City Regina was disqualified.

Jorja Teeter

It was the first state medals for all four sophomore runners, too.

"We were seeded 11th so just making the finals felt like a big deal," Jorja Teeter said. "We didn't think we made finals and it's been a roller coaster kind of season, but it feels good. It was amazing. I can't believe we made finals after being ninth in the prelims time-wise, but you just never know."

Karr said she was told about the team advancing after a phone call from Lindsay. Humpal thought the team moved up in the standings in the finals because the second chance may have given them all a jolt.

"It feels really good. We were bummed out yesterday with the ninth-place finish," Humpal said. "Getting another chance to run was awesome and we took advantage of it. We're here so we might as well try our best and see what happens. We love each other and we're a good team so may as well try to move up."

Lindsay and Jorja Teeter both said standing around and waiting for other times to come across the board in the prelims was tough. There are six preliminary heats and the Mustangs were in one of the first few.

"We wanted this really bad," Lindsay said. "We were all pretty upset about getting ninth and being so close. But once we heard we made it, it turned to tears of joy. Everyone was hugging each other. It was an amazing feeling."

Koonce said she had been trying to convince her coaches to let her run the 400 hurdles for a few years. But it just never came to fruition until the end of this season.

Bailey Wheeler

She had one shot to prove she could post a time worthy of qualifying for the state meet and took advantage of it. Then she continued to drop time on the blue oval and the end result was her only state medal.

"Running cross country helped me with the endurance that's needed for this event. It takes a lot out of you," Koonce said. "I told the new coaches that I wanted to try it. I practiced it one time and then I didn't run it for like two weeks. They put me in it for the meet before state qualifying. That was my last chance. My time was 11th so we decided to try it. Everything happens for a reason."

Notes: While Milani and Abi Teeter struggled with the rising temperatures this weekend, Wheeler said she prefers the heat over being cold. "I would rather have heat because I don't like to be cold," Wheeler said. "There was a nice breeze, too. We thought it was going to rain so it was better than what we thought. It was fun. We were nervous, but that's normal I think." ... The two relays PCM qualified for state can potentially return seven of the eight participants next season. "It was a good experience. There's a lot of people here," Milani said. "It's nice to have three back for next year and we have a whole big group of talented eighth graders coming, too. We're excited."