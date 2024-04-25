Karoline Striplin transferring to Indiana from Lady Vols basketball

Karoline Striplin is transferring to Indiana, the former Lady Vols basketball forward announced on Instagram Thursday.

The 6-foot-3 forward spent three seasons at Tennessee and was the first Lady Vol to enter the transfer portal after Kellie Harper was fired April 1. Kim Caldwell was hired to replace Harper on April 7. Striplin entered the transfer portal Friday.

Striplin averaged 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 33 games with 11 starts. She shot 49.1% from the field and hit 31% of her 3-pointers. She averaged 14.4 minutes per game. Her best game was a 29-point effort with four 3-pointers in the Lady Vols' loss to Middle Tennessee State.

The Hoosiers beat Tennessee 71-57 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in November, handing the Lady Vols one of their worst losses of the season. Striplin had 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting along with three rebounds and a steal. She went 2-for-4 from 3-point range in 22 minutes.

The Hartford, Alabama, native started 28 of 33 games as a sophomore while center Tamari Key was sidelined with blood clots in her lungs. Striplin started several games last season when Rickea Jackson was sidelined with an injury for eight games, but Striplin's role and minutes decreased when Jackson returned to the lineup and Key got into game shape.

Tennessee has added two forwards out of the transfer portal since Striplin's departure. Alyssa Latham, a 6-2 forward from Syracuse, committed over the weekend and Lazaria Spearman, a 6-4 forward from Miami, committed Wednesday. Latham made the All-ACC Freshman team last season and Spearman brings experience from Miami's run to the NCAA Elite Eight her freshman season.

