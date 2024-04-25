Karoline Striplin announces transfer destination

Former Lady Vols forward Karoline Striplin announced her transfer destination on Thursday. She transferred to Indiana after entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 19.

“I am choosing to enter the transfer portal for my senior year to expand my horizons on and off the court,” Striplin announced. “Once again, thank you to everyone who has been with me over the past three seasons. I can’t wait to make the most out of one more!”

Striplin played three years at Tennessee. She appeared in 33 games for the Lady Vols last season, including 11 starts. Striplin averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 14.4 minutes per contest during the 2023-24 season.

She recorded a .491 field goal percentage and a .310 three-point field goal percentage.

As a sophomore, Striplin appeared in 33 games and made 28 starts in 2022-23.

