Karolina Muchova faces debate over controversial time-out after knocking out home favourite Ashleigh Barty

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic uses an ice pack to cool down in her Womenâs Singles Quarterfinals match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during day 10 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 17, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia

The return of fans to Melbourne Park on Thursday could throw up some mixed reactions to Karolina Muchova, the unheralded Czech who has found her way into the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Muchova has been the subject of furious debate, especially among locals, after she came back from a first-set towelling to oust the home favourite and world No1 Ashleigh Barty overnight.

The issue surrounds the medical time-out that Muchova called while trailing 2-1 early in the second set. It took ten minutes and heralded a complete change of momentum in the match.

Before the interruption, Muchova had won only two of 10 games; after it, she won 11 of 14 as she completed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in 1hr 57min.

The sense of injustice among Barty supporters was only heightened by Muchova’s on-court interview, in which she seemed to be talking about a dizzy spell but couldn’t find the right word.

“I was a bit lost on the court,” she said, “and my head was spinning so I took a break … It was more they just checked my pressure because I was a bit lost. I was spinning. So they cooled me down a bit with ice and it helped me."

This prompted further grumbling along the lines of “Just because you’re feeling lost, doesn’t mean that you get to stop play for ten minutes and break your opponent’s rhythm.”

Later, in the interview room, Muchova was more precise, explaining that “I think it was bit of a heat. Yeah, it got to me. I was feeling kind of dizzy at some point, like really, really lost and almost fainting. So, yeah, I just asked for help.”

Barty was a set up and 2-1 ahead in the second set before the break

The interest around the subject was such that Barty was asked six questions about the time-out during her post-match interview. Over and over again, she refused to criticise Muchova.

“It's within the rules, she's within her rights to take that time," Barty told her post-match media conference.

"From my point of view, I've played a lot of matches where there have been medical time-outs. I've taken medical time-outs myself before, so that shouldn't be a massive turning point in the match. I was disappointed that I let that become a turning point. I'm experienced enough now to be able to deal with that.”

The rules on medical time-outs were later clarified by Richard Ings, the former ATP umpire, in a social-media post. Asked how officials decide what is a worthy reason for a time-out, he replied “The decision rests with the medical professional. Now in my experience if a player says ‘I feel dizzy’ a medical professional will take whatever time they need to assess the health and safety of the player. It may be trivial. But it may be serious. So extra time is often taken.

“I will add that these breaks in play are standard stuff. Medical time-outs, toilet breaks, clothing breaks, rain delays, you name it they happen. All the time. It’s part of tennis and players simply have to cope with it.”

Muchova’s victory meant that there will be a first-time grand-slam finalist on one side of the net on Saturday, taking on a much more experienced opponent in either Naomi Osaka or Serena Williams on the other.

The semi-final in the top half of the draw will be contested by Muchova and Jennifer Brady, the up-and-coming American who came back to beat compatriot Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in last night’s second quarter-final.

Muchova is the 25th seed and Brady the 22nd. Whoever wins will be the 12th first-time major finalist in the women’s game in the last five years. The turnover is far lower on the men’s side, with only five newcomers before this event.