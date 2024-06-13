Karns City quarterback home from hospital months after suffering brain bleed during football game

Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is finally home from the hospital.

Mason collapsed on the football field more than nine months ago and suffered a brain bleed.

His father, Denny Martin, posted the encouraging update on Facebook Wednesday.

Mason will continue outpatient therapy at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.

