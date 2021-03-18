Karns City concludes Conemaugh Township's season in first round

Mar. 18—KARNS CITY — Defensively, Conemaugh Township held Karns City without a point for nearly five minutes on Wednesday night in a PIAA Class 2A boys playoff game.

Unfortunately, in that same span, the Indians netted only two points.

"Both teams definitely started out pretty slow, only scoring two points in the first 5 minutes," said Conemaugh Township junior Jackson Byer, who went on to score a team-high 20 points.

Once host Karns City found its scoring touch, the District 9 champion Gremlins elevated their play by using a height advantage, disruptive defense and long-range bombs to pull away from the District 5 champion Indians, 72-46.

"We dug an early hole," Indians coach Chuck Lesko said after his team closed a 14-6 season. "We just got behind early. The foul trouble hurt us. The games that we've lost, that's been what has happened.

"That has been our formula for not having success, getting in a little bit of foul trouble, dig a hole and try to scratch back."

Karns City (23-2) moves on to face District 7 champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the next round.

Senior Chase Beighley led the Gremlins' offense with 26 points, including five 3-pointers in the second half. Freshman Luke Cramer had 16 points.

Karns City senior Nathan Waltman had nine rebounds and six points, and sophomore Micah Rupp scored 10 points, blocked six shots and had 10 rebounds in addition to defending Conemaugh Township senior standout Tyler Poznanski.

"No. 3 (Rupp) played our best player, Tyler (Poznanski), very tough, and I think he took him out of his game," Lesko said. "That's what good players do."

Poznanski scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. He averaged more than 20 points a game coming into the PIAA contest.

Poznanski made it 2-0 with a basket at 6:09, but neither team got into a rhythm until the Gremlins, who didn't get on the scoreboard until 3:05 remained in the quarter, closed on an 11-2 run to lead by seven.

Conemaugh Township encountered foul trouble early, and Byer sat out much of the second quarter after picking up his third personal foul with 4:25 on the clock.

Karns City opened up a 19-point halftime lead via a 22-10 second quarter that included a 10-0 run. Beighley's traditional three-point play 29.5 seconds before intermission set a 33-14 score.

Conemaugh Township opened the third quarter with momentum as Byer made a three-point play and hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the early going. But Beighley countered with three straight 3s.

"As soon as I see one go in, I feel like I can make the next 12 in a row," Beighley said.

The Gremlins led 50-31 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Indians 22-15 over the final eight minutes.

"Our guys did a lot to accomplish winning a district title," Lesko said. "We're proud of that. We were one of the last 11 teams standing. Unfortunately, only one guy gets to go home without a loss.

"We wish Karns City the best of luck moving forward. We're not going to hang our heads. We're going to take this as the COVID season of 2021 that will always be remembered."