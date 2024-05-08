Karmen Miller's big night propels Brook Hill Softball into state tournament

May 7—CLYDE — Brook Hill is returning to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state softball tournament.

Karmen Miller made sure of that Tuesday night in Clyde by guiding the Lady Guard to a 10-3 triumph over Lubbock-Trinity Christian.

Miller went 3-4 at the plate and was responsible for two home runs, a double and four RBI.

In the pitching circle, the righty pitched a complete game and limited the Lady Lions to three hits; one of which was a solo homer by Brynlee Hogg.

Miller gave up one earned rum, struck out 15 and walked one.

Maddie Matheny lifted a home run over the fence in center field to highlight a 3-5 night at the dish.

Other offensive standouts for the Lady Guard (10-3) were Menah Harley (double, single), Piper Moore (home run, 1 RBI) and Gracie Dawson (1B, 2 RBI).

The Brook Hill girls had 11 hits in the game.

Brook Hill scored multiple runs in the first, third, fourth and seventh frames in notching the convincing victory.

Up next is a 7:30 p.m. date with Dallas Christian Friday in a TAPPS, Division III state semi-final. In the other semi-final, San Antonio Holy Cross will take on Houston Cypress Christian.

Dallas Christian won the District 2 championship earlier this season, with Brook Hill finishing as the conference runner-up.

The state tournament will be played at Allan Saxe Field on the campus of the University of Texas Arlington.