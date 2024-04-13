Karmen Miller limits Latexo to 3 hits, Brook Hill wins, 4-2
Apr. 13—LATEXO — Karmen Miller held Latexo to three hits and struck out 15 in pitching Brook Hill to a 4-2 non-district win over Latexo Friday.
Miller pitched a complete game for the Lady Guard (4-3). She gave up two earned runs and walked three.
Piper Moore and Miller each went 3-4 at the plate. Miller also collected two RBI.
Maddie Matheny had two hits in three official trips to the dish. She also drove in a run.
Moore, Miller and Matheny stroked doubles in the Lady Guard's 12-hit attack.