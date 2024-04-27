Karmen Miller fans 20 in Lady Guard's win over Slocum

Apr. 26—BULLARD — Karmen Miller had a game to remember Thursday at Schwab Field where she struck out 20 batters in Brook Hill's 5-0 triumph over Slocum.

Miller gave up two hits and didn't walk a batter in the complete game outing, which served as a playoff warm-up game for the Lady Guard (8-3).

The game was scoreless after three complete. The Lady Guard plated its first run in the bottom of the fourth, added another run in the fifth and sent three base runners across the dish in the sixth.

Churning out extra-base hits for Brook Hill were Landry McNeel (triple, RBI), Maddie Matheny (double) and Miller (double).

Julianna Mize and Menah Harley each had a base hit and knocked in a run for Brook Hill.