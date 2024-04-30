Karlson tosses a gem to lead T-Birds over Wolves

Apr. 29—Box Score

At Tumwater

THUNDERBIRDS 6, WOLVES 1

Black Hills 000 000 1 — 1

Tumwater 005 010 X — 6

BH Pitching — Faught 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Simpson 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K Highlights — Chandler 1-3, R

TUM Pitching — Karlson 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Marson 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Highlights — Marson 3-4, RBI, R; Thompson 2-4, R; Crawford 1-3, 2 RBI

Liam Karlson had his way on the mound against Black Hills on Monday, as the senior tossed six shutout innings to lead Tumwater to a 6-1 win.

Karlson allowed just two hits and struck out nine, and the T-Birds (15-4, 11-0 2A EvCo) gave him plenty of run support with a five-run third.

Eddie Marson tallied three hits in four at-bats and drove in a run, while Derek Thompson went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Charlie Crawford drove in a pair on a two-run single in the third.

Elijah Simpson pitched well in relief for the Wolves (4-14, 2-11 2A EvCo), allowing just two hits and an unearned run in three and a third.

The T-Birds and Wolves will play again on Tuesday at Black Hills. It'll be the Wolves final game of the regular season, but Tumwater will host North Thurston in a non-league game on Friday.