Sit back, pour yourself a drink and light that cigar … because you’re about to enter Karl Malone’s world, folks. And we’re just lucky to be livin’ in it. The Mailman blesses the Knuckleheads to set some records straight, tell some funny-as-hell stories and, of course, give his hot takes on everything from “Why the hell is Patrick Ewing not the head coach of the Knicks?” to the many reasons why “we have to give Scottie Pippen more love.” As per usual, the mailman DE-LI-VERS for this show! But first, we gotta take it all the way back to Somerville, Louisiana, where it all started. We learn about how the 6'9" HOF power forward was actually the runt of his family at one point. Why he wanted to go to school close to home. His killer mentality on the court. How his game plan was always to wear his opponents down. Sometimes he’d even make up some trash talk just to start a beef and get pumped. What you say about my mama? Huh? Then it’s all things John Stockton. How Malone thinks he’s the best point guard ever. And did you know Stock worked with young Giannis for weeks after he got drafted? Shoutout J Kidd for giving Stock that call. We get some Pistons-rivalry stories. What trade made Karl Malone realize he was the face of the Jazz franchise. How on earth Karl’s seal in the paint was so powerful. The times Jerry Sloan and Malone almost got into brawls – and the many reasons why Karl respected the man so much. Why Karl says he would pay 10 thou to watch one specific Dream Team practice. That Jazz vs. Bulls Championship. How he got his nickname and his signature dunk. All the Mailman’s successes off the court since his retirement, and how he’s still waiting for some calls from NBA coaches and players looking to take advantage of what this man has to offer. Karl’s even gonna give a deal to one Zion Williamson … come work with the great one at your position for FREE. That’s right. Karl Malone’s got A LOT left to say. This is LEGIT. The Great One. Tune INNNNN.