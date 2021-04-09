Karl Joseph signs with Raiders, re-joins his original NFL team

Raiders reunion: Joseph signs with the Silver and Black originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Extreme Billy Madison voice: "Hey, Karl! Good to see you."

If all goes right, that's exactly what Raiders fans will be saying next season. The Raiders on Friday announced they have signed safety Karl Joseph, their former first-round draft pick from 2016.

We'll never forget the time you called game.



Welcome back, Karl! pic.twitter.com/syR3YFCKf1 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 9, 2021

The Raiders drafted Joseph out of West Virginia with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 draft. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders before playing for the Cleveland Browns last season.

In 49 games (41 starts) with the Raiders, Joseph recorded 174 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

He played 14 games (eight starts) with the Browns in 2020. He finished with 67 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed.

Joseph had a 52.7 Pro Football Focus grade last season in Cleveland.