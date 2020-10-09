The Browns may be without a starting safety for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Karl Joseph was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant with a hamstring injury and he has been listed as questionable after sitting out of practice on Friday. Joseph has started all four games this season and has 23 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Ronnie Harrison would likely replace Joseph in the starting lineup if he is ruled out for Sunday.

Cornerback Greedy Williams will miss his fifth straight game with a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi missed a third straight practice and has been ruled out due to an abdomen injury.

Karl Joseph listed as questionable for Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk