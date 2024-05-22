Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, football legend dubbed ‘Panzer’ for his power and strength – obituary

Schnellinger, left, tries to stop the Bulgarian midfielder Vassil Mitkov during West Germany's 1970 World Cup game against Bulgaria in Mexico - Alamy

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, who has died aged 85, was regarded during his decade with AC Milan as one of the finest full-backs in the game; he was among the few players to have participated in four World Cups, although the closest he came to winning the trophy was at Wembley in 1966, when he and his West German team-mates had to acknowledge England’s superior skill and greater good fortune.

In 1963 Schnellinger became among the first German players to ply his trade abroad. Italian clubs were revolutionising the finances of football – Jimmy Greaves had moved to Milan two years before – and Schnellinger, earning 400 Deutschmarks a month at FC Köln, happily accepted a signing bonus of 300,000 DM from Roma.

Roma lent him to Mantova for a season, to acclimatise to Italian football, but he announced himself in sensational style by helping the team to an unexpected 4-1 victory over mighty Milan. A right-footed left full-back – the first in a long line of those in die Mannschaft, as the German national team is known – Schnellinger was powerfully built but surprisingly quick, solid in the air and exceptionally decisive in the tackle.

Schnellinger during a training session with AC Milan, January 1971 - Rolls Press/Popperfoto via Getty Images

Although he rarely ventured upfield, his tactical awareness allowed him to turn defence into attack with incisive passes. His consistency and robust build, which belied a good-humoured presence in the dressing room, led him to be nicknamed “The Volkswagen” by German fans, and “Panzer” by Italians; his example did much to rebuild relations between the two nations after the war years.

Schnellinger won the Coppa Italia with Roma in 1965. He then moved to Milan, where under Nereo Rocco’s management he would play alongside Giovanni Trapattoni, Gianni Rivera, Kurt Hamrin and Cesare Maldini. In what was a golden era for the club, he won the Coppa Italia three times and Serie A in 1968.

The following year, the team beat Celtic and Manchester United on the way to the European Cup final. There they defeated 4-1 the emerging Ajax side of Johan Cruyff. Milan had won the Cup Winners’ Cup the previous season, and so became the first team to win the two premier European trophies.

In 1973, they took the Cup Winners’ Cup again by beating Leeds, although Schnellinger missed the final. A year later, Milan lost at the last hurdle to FC Magdeburg. By then, Schnellinger had earned comparisons with greats such as Giacinto Facchetti and Nilton Santos and in 1965 Stanley Matthews chose him to be his opposing fullback in his testimonial match.

Schnellinger won his first cap for West Germany in 1958 a day after he turned 19, and by playing at the World Cup that year became the youngest German to do so until 2022. He was also picked in 1962, though following his move to Italy was frozen out along with other “mercenaries”.

He returned in time for the 1966 tournament. In the final, he marked Alan Ball, and it was a deflected shot off his back which set up West Germany’s equaliser at the end of normal time.

Schnellinger in a picture taken during the 1966 Fifa World Cup in England - ullstein bild via Getty Images

Four years on in Mexico, he had his revenge when it was his cross which enabled Uwe Seeler to pull the side level with England, who went on to lose. In the semi-final against Italy, Schnellinger famously scored his only international goal, setting up the hectic period of extra time which saw the match dubbed the “Game of the Century”, with Italy prevailing 4-3. In total, he won 47 caps for the national team.

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger was born on March 31 1939 in Düren, near Cologne. He was a bright boy, with ambitions to become a doctor. To his teachers’ despair, however, by 10 he was already on the books of the local team, SG Düren 99. He left school early to concentrate on football, although he did a business apprenticeship.

By 1957 he was in the West German youth team, and the next year signed for 1. FC Köln. Before the advent of the Bundesliga, football was organised into regional championships and Schnellinger helped the “Billy Goats” to several of these in the Oberliga West.

In 1962, they beat 1. FC Nürnberg to win the national title, with Schnellinger voted West Germany’s player of the year, a rare honour for a defender, and third in the Ballon d’Or. After leaving Milan in 1974, having played for them 334 times, he returned home and signed with Tennis Borussia Berlin, promoted for the first time to the top flight.

He made his debut in the Bundesliga as their captain, but injury restricted him to just half of their matches that season, and he could not save the side from relegation. Thereafter he hung up his boots and settled back in Milan, where he worked in public relations for a firm selling fitted kitchens.

He is survived by his wife Ursula and their three daughters.

Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, born March 31 1939, died May 20 2024

