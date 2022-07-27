Karl Dorrell impressed by maturity of CU Buffs’ incoming freshman class

Transitioning from high school to college can be tough. There are new people to meet, often a new town to learn and the expectations are different. But for the Colorado Buffaloes’ incoming freshmen, they’ve handled the early days of being a Division I athlete well according to head coach Karl Dorrell.

Dorrell said a large part of their early success can be credited to a more authentic recruiting process. With fewer COVID-19 restrictions, the 2022 class was visited in person by Colorado’s coaches and the new Buffs were able to better learn the program.

That has led to what Dorrell believes has been an encouraging first month in Boulder:

“When they got here on campus, they just attacked everything,” Dorrell told the media on July 13. “They don’t have to be told to do anything. They know where to be, being there early, being very competitive (and they’ve been) rallying around each other. They have done unbelievably. They’re exceeding my expectations right now and it’s all because we were able to go in there and teach our culture in the recruiting process so that when they arrived, they were ready to go.”

