Here’s what Karl Dorrell had to say on Colorado’s QB situation

The Colorado Buffaloes have been hit hard via the transfer portal. Still, head coach Karl Dorrell is trying to be as optimistic as he can despite all of the lost talent.

Even with all of the talent that left Boulder, there is one area on this team that is overflowing with talent and that is the quarterback room, something that is a refreshing change for Dorrell’s team.

As the Buffaloes go through National Signing Day, Dorrell hopped on the Pac-12 Network to discuss his team’s future and outlook on the 2022 season.

As he mentions, the Buffs haven’t had this kind of depth in a while.

Last year, Brendon Lewis came on and finished his freshman season strong even though Colorado won just four games.

Then, the Buffs added some younger depth with Owen McCown, an extremely talented incoming freshman.

Maddox Kopp transferred from Houston and could compete for a role as well. The Buffs will also have a healthy J.T. Shrout and a more experienced Drew Carter, who played a few snaps as a backup last season. Dorrell and new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford have plenty of options to choose from.

Will McCown wind up with the job? Will Kopp’s decision to transfer from Houston turn out to be the right one? Can Shrout rebound from a season-ending injury?

Or will Lewis, the incumbent, start for the second season in a row? Who knows, but for the first time in a few years, the Buffs have plenty of options to choose from at the quarterback position.

