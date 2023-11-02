Karl’s Custom Corvette Is Selling At Freije & Freije’s Auction This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a unique Corvette!

In a stunning fusion of past and present, the limited edition 2008 Corvette C6 Convertible emerges as a collector's dream. Limited to just ten units, this special commemorative edition, ranked at number five, marries the classic allure of the 1967 Corvette with the state-of-the-art features of its modern-day counterpart.

Underneath its nostalgic blue exterior beats the heart of a beast: a 6.2 L V8 engine, supercharged by Magnuson to deliver unprecedented power. The six-speed automatic transmission is augmented with paddle shifters, blending ease with the thrill of manual control. But power isn't its only strong suit. The car's luxuries include cruise control, air conditioning, and power-operated windows, locks, and steering.

Customized by Karl's Kustoms Convertible Corvettes, this rare beauty encapsulates the timeless design of '67 with the comforts and performance of contemporary engineering. Technology aficionados will appreciate the SCT programmer, an Escort Radar Detector for worry-free cruising, and an Alpine Receiver that commands the audio experience with Bose Speakers and a 10” subwoofer complete with a bass control knob.

Safety and performance features such as traction control, 4-wheel ABS, and an anti-theft system ensure a secure and smooth ride. And with keyless entry, HID headlights, and daytime running lights, convenience is as inherent as its style.

Adding to its allure, this convertible isn't just a joy to drive but also to be seen in. The blue hue is a nod to its predecessors, while the leather interior and modern dashboard convene to form an elegant cockpit.

For the discerning enthusiast, this 2008 Corvette C6 Convertible isn't merely a car; it's a testament to the legacy of Corvette—a legacy that continues to evolve without forgetting the iconic style that started it all. As the fifth of only ten ever made, it stands as a remarkable opportunity to own a unique piece of automotive history that's both timeless and tailored for the modern age.

Freije & Freije’s West Texas Classic Car Auction will take place in Odessa, Texas on November 4th at 9 a.m. CST. The sale will have close to 100 classic and collector cars available. Visit the website to register to bid. If you have a vehicle to consign, please email josh.s@freijeauctioneers.com

